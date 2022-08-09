Baltimore Ravens Sign K Justin Tucker For Four-Year NFL Extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Justin Tucker signed a four-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Monday, with a source saying it’s worth $24 million and will continue to make Tucker the NFL’s highest paid kicker.

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, will earn an average of $6 million per season, the source said, which is $1 million more per season than any other kicker. Tucker’s new deal comes a week after Chris Boswell signed an extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers who had matched Tucker for being the league’s highest-paid kicker at $5 million a season.

Tucker, who had two years left on his current deal, is now signed through 2027 and will receive signing and option bonuses totaling $11.5 million, according to the source. The extension is also guaranteed to contain $17.5 million, the source said, which is $5 million more than any other kicker.



After Monday’s practice, Tucker said the league’s highest-paid kicker wasn’t at the top of his priority list, but “it certainly has a nice ring to it.”

“Listen, this deal definitely ticks all the boxes for me,” Tucker said. “And by all accounts, this is the kind of deal that will more than make me a Raven for life. And for that alone I couldn’t be happier.”

Tucker acknowledged that the deal came quickly. During a recent training session, he joked with coach John Harbaugh that a deal could be closed in five minutes.

“Sure, it took about five minutes,” Tucker said. “There’s the saying in business that” [with] a good deal, maybe neither side gets exactly what they want and neither side is happy, so it’s a good deal. But in this case, I think everyone is super excited, and I think that matters a lot.”

Tucker, 32, has become one of the NFL’s all-time best kickers in his 10 seasons. Tucker, not drafted from Texas, currently has the best field goal percentage in NFL history (91%) and the league’s record for longest field goal (66 yards).

He has been named to the All-Pro first team five times, which is twice more than any other kicker. Since entering the league in 2012, he has been ranked first in the NFL in field goals scored (326) and points (1360).

Known as clutch, Tucker is 16-of-16 on last minute field goals of regulation and has turned 58 consecutive fourth quarter/overtime tries, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. Last season, his record-setting, 66-yard field goal defeated the Detroit Lions as time went by in regulation.

Harbaugh said Tucker is more than the best kicker in the game. He is also a great leader.

“To be here with the mindset that he’s taking on in terms of his work ethic, also his sense of humor, his understanding of the moment,” Harbaugh said. “So we’re happy to have him back.”

In other news, Monday, JK Dobbins started running back, was activated from the physically unable to run list and was practicing for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on August 28, 2021. He was limited to individual exercises and looked like he was toiling at times. When Baltimore held team drills, Dobbins worked on the sidelines.

“I thought he looked pretty good individually [drills]Harbaugh said. “Maybe we’ll add a little bit more every day and see how he copes and how the knee responds. It seems, so far, so good.”