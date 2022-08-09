USC Beach Volleyball Alumnae Julia Scoles, Geena Urango Capture AVP Gold Series Titles in Atlanta





Beach volleyball for women | 07 August 2022 ATLANTIAUSC beach volleyball alumnaeGeena Urango(Los Alamitos, California) and Julia Scoles (Mooresville, NC) became the fourth all-Trojan pair to claim an AVP title as winners of the Gold Series Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on Sunday, August 7. It is the first AVP championship for both Women of Troy and, in particular, for Urango, who first received a beach volleyball scholarship from USC in 2012. Urango is in her 12th season with the Association of Volleyball Professionals and made her eighth appearance in a final. It took three sets, but Scoles-Urango defeated the USC All-American best-placed duoTeresa Cannon(Pittsford, NY) and Sarah Sponcill (UCLA alumna), 21-17, 12-21, 16-14, in the finals to become only eighth seventh seed or below to capture a women’s AVP Championship . Scoles and Urango led 13-9 in the third but Cannon-Sponcil saved three match points before the Trojan duo sealed the win. Cannon and Sponcil teamed up to win the Hermosa Beach Open on July 11 to mark their first career AVP wins. A USC alumna has now won each of the last four AVP events and four of the five major AVP tournaments of the 2022 season. No women’s pair has repeated as champions on the tour this summer, and for the third consecutive event, a brand new winner has been crowned. Just a week ago, four-time USC All-American Tina Graudin (Jurmala, Latvia) and All-American Hailey Harward (Phoenix, Ariz.) won their first career titles at the Fort Lauderdale Open. Scoles and Urango’s win represents the 65th and 66th individual Trojan AVP women’s victories and the 50th event won by at least one USC female athlete of all time. When added to tour wins by USC All-Americans Cannon, Graudina, Harward,Kelly Cheng,Sara HughesandApril Ross,at least one USC alumna has won 36 of the last 56 AVP events since the 2014 season. Scoles and Urango now become the fourth all-USC duo to win an AVP title. Their win was the 15th time an all Trojan pair has won an AVP crown. Cheng (then Claes) and Hughes teamed up to win the 2017 Chicago Championship, and previously Ross and USC were All-AmericanJennifer Kessyconquered 12 AVP championships together (2009-13). Geena Urango and Julia Scoles – GOLD SERIES ATLANTA OPEN CHAMPIONS! This is @urango‘s 7th AVP Finals appearance and first win. Don’t sleep on this team on the way to Manhattan Beach. #AVP2022 #NoHoldingBack @AtlanticStation pic.twitter.com/6PyCY3TPck — AVP (@avpbeach) August 7, 2022 After appearing in the finals at the Fort Lauderdale Open, Scoles-Urango opened the game in Atlanta with a 21-11, 21-18 win over 10th seeded Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn in the first round. The second-placed duo of Hughes and Kelley Kolinske proved too much for Scoles and Urango in the second round as the duo took a 19-21, 21-18, 15-9 loss and went to the contender’s bracket. The road back to the finals began with a straight-set win over 13th-seeded Katie Dickens and Jennifer Keddy, 21-17, 21-14. Through several lightning and storm delays, Scoles and Urango defeated third-seeded pair Cheng and Betsi Flint and fourth-seeded duo Taryn Kloth and Kristin Nuss to earn a Sunday morning rematch with Hughes and Kolinkse. Scoles-Urango triumphed in the second meeting by a 22-20, 21-18 decision to advance to the championship game. Like most AVP events this summer, eight of the 32 people out of the 16 couples who competed in the Atlanta Open had at least one Trojan alumna. Under third year head coach Dain Blanton , the USC beach volleyball team captured its fourth NCAA championship (fifth national title) and fourth Pac-12 crown in 2022. The Women of Troy finished the year #1, holding a 37-1 record with a 36-game win stripe intact at the end. USC has added four AVCA All-Americans to the history books with the four-time roster of Tina Graudin as well as the third career honor for Sammy Slater . Graudina was named Pac-12’s Player of the Year for the third time, earning Pac-12 and AVCA Pair of the Year honors with partner Hailey Harward who also received an AVCA All-American along with sophomores Megan Kraft . For more information about the USC beach volleyball team, a complete program and results, visit USCtrojans.com/beach. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow the team on Instagram and on Twitter @USCBeach.

