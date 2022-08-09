Table tennis player Sreeja Akula’s incredible journey to gold





Through CNBCTV18.com mini Sreeja’s hopes of a podium finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games took off after the 23-year-old Hyderabads waited nearly six decades for a national championship title. Hours after a heartbreaking defeat in women’s singles table tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Indian paddler Sreeja Akula cashed in on a gold in mixed doubles. Sreeja, with her partner Sharath Kamal, defeated Malaysians Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 to win the mixed doubles final and add another gold to the Indian census. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the duo for their win and tweeted: Playing and winning together has its own joys. Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula have shown excellent teamwork and won the coveted gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I commend their guts and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all the CWG events he has competed in is outstanding. Playing and winning together has its own joys. @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula showed excellent teamwork and won the coveted gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I commend their guts and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all the CWG events he has competed in is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/giVYDsUCQ4 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022 Sreeja’s hopes of a podium finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games took off after the 23-year-old Hyderabads waited nearly six decades for a national championship title. Sreeja defeated Mouma Das and took the national title to the city 58 years after Mir Khasim Ali won it in 1964. The paddler also claimed the national title for the women’s doubles with a dominating show with her partner Ayhika Mukherjee. But the joy of a double victory at the Dutch Championships did not come easily to her. Sreeja says she trained for it for over ten years. The 24-year-old who picked up the basics of the game from her coach and mentor Somnath Ghosh of the Global Table Tennis Academy, Hyderabad, dedicated her title win to the coaches and senior player Sharath Kamal, The Bridge reported. Sharath bhaiya has been my biggest motivator,” said the rower. In the previous edition of the National Champions, she stormed her way to the final but narrowly missed it after a defeat at the hands of Manika Batra. However, with improved fitness and sessions of mental training, Sreeja managed to emerge victorious in the final of the National Championship against Mouma Das. First print: 08 Aug 2022, 21:52 IS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/sports/commonwealth-games-2022-table-tennis-player-sreeja-akula-wins-gold-14413312.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos