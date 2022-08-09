CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold in men’s singles final in table tennis





Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal takes gold in men’s singles table tennis final, news agency YEARS reported. Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his reign at the Commonwealth Games here by winning the gold medal in men’s singles and beating England’s Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final, news agency PTIA report said. After going down in the first game, 40-year-old Sharath outwitted 29-year-old agile Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on the podium after a gap of 16 years, the report said. It’s important to note that this win has brought veteran Sharath his overall medal tally to 13 at the Commonwealth Games since he made his CWG debut in 2006. Sharath had previously won gold in the men’s singles at the 2006 Melbourne Games and also took bronze in the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich harvest of four medals in this edition of the Games after winning the men’s team and mixed team gold and silver in the men’s doubles event, the PTIA report said. Meanwhile, in another development, Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took the bronze medal in men’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday, news agency said. YEARS report said. Interestingly enough, this was Sathiyan’s first singles medal on the CWG. The Indian defeated England’s Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in the bronze play-off and the match was hard fought with both players trying their best to show their superiority but Indian was much better and claimed the bronze medal trailing 11 -9, 11 -3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9, the report said. His match against Paul Drinkhall from England was a story of two halves. The 29-year-old had a great start, winning the first three games. However, Paul withdrew the case by claiming three games in a row. But it was the Indian paddler who won the match in a hard-fought battle 4-3. With the win, Sathiyan became India’s 58th medalist and 23rd bronze medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the report added. (With input from ANI, PTI) Check out all the business news, market news, latest news events and latest news updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More or less Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

