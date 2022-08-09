Ryan Poles discusses Roquan Smith’s contract situation





Hours after Roquan Smith released a two-page statement requesting a swap, Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the situation in an impromptu press conference following Tuesday’s Family Fest exercise at Soldier Field. The All-Pro linebacker, who is entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract, wrote that he wants to be shared with another team in part because he feels the Bears do not value him and did not negotiate in good faith. “I will double what I said before,” Poland told reporters. “My feelings for Roquan have not changed at all. I think he is a very good footballer. I love the boy. I love what he has done on the pitch, which makes me very disappointed with where we are now. I thought that we would be in a better situation, to be completely honest. “In terms of our philosophy in the front office, I’ve always believed and will always believe that we’re taking care of our homegrown talent. We pay them, we take care of them, and we take everyone for what they’ve done and what they’ve done. And with this situation, we’ve shown respect from a very early time, and that said, there are record breaking pieces of this contract that I thought would show him the respect he deserves, and it’s clear not been the case. That said, we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that this isn’t about one player. My job is to build a roster that will sustain success for a long period of time. At the end of the day, we have to to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears.” Selected by the Bears as the eighth pick in the first round of the 2018 Georgia draft, Smith has been named second-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons. In 2020, he finished second in the NFL with 96 solo tackles and was second with 18 tackles-for-loss, the most by a Bears player since Hall of Fame middle linebacker Brian Urlacher had 19 in 2002. Last season, Smith registered a career-high 163 tackles with 12 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks and one interception coming back 53 yards for a touchdown. He has amassed at least 100 tackles in each of his four seasons, the first Bears player to achieve that feat in a four-year span since Lance Briggs did in six consecutive seasons from 2004-09. Smith participated in the entire offseason program. But he has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list since the beginning of training camp. Asked if he intends to comply with Smith’s request to trade him, Poland said: “At the moment I am planning to sign Roquan with this team. And we are going to look at it day by day. At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for this organization, but my intention is to make sure that Roquan Smith is on this team. “We are doing everything we can to make this happen.” Smith attended Family Fest practice on Tuesday and rode a stationary bike down the sidelines with the other players who didn’t participate in practice. When asked what he picked up from that, Poland replied: “I think he wants to become a Chicago Bear.” Poland believes that the Bears showed Smith respect and negotiated in good faith. “When we got engaged and we brought it, we brought it,” said Polen. “And I thought there was a lot of respect in where we are now. But that is clearly not good enough for him and his party. But I feel we have shown respect and value for what he is as a footballer and what he can be.” Smith has no agent and has negotiated on his behalf. “There are emotions involved and it is difficult,” Poland told reporters. “It’s a very unique situation that we’ve been dealing with and I thought we’ve done pretty well, which again, that’s why I’m a little disappointed that we’re in this place. If anything changes, I’ll tell you to update.”

