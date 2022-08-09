Sports
Robinson named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list
TYLER, Texas Texas Football junior RB Sesame Robinson was named on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watch list on Tuesday. Robinson was a semifinalist for the Tyler Rose Award in 2021.
Named after the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner and Longhorn legend Earl Campbell, the award is presented annually to the best offensive player in the FBS who also exhibits the enduring qualities of integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, Campbell’s drive, community and tenacity. . In addition, it is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended high school in Texas, or attended high school or college in Texas.
Robinson has rushed 1,830 yards on 281 carries (6.5 ypc) and 15 touchdowns, while also catching 41 passes for 491 yards and six touchdowns during his first two seasons on the Forty Acres. The junior’s 1,830 rushing yards ranks 21st all-time in the program’s history. Last season was the native of Tucson, Ariz. an All-Big 12 first-team selection and honorable mention as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, becoming a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. In 10 games, he rushed for 1,127 yards on 195 carries (5.8 ypc) and scored 11 touchdowns and netted 26 receptions for 295 yards (11.3 ypr) and four touchdowns. Robinson was third in the conference in total touchdowns (15), fourth in scoring (9.0 points per game), sixth in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards (1422), and seventh in total points score (90) . His 142.20 all-purpose yards per game and 112.7 rushing yards per game ranked eighth and third nationally in the Big 12. He surpassed 100 yards rushing six times during the season, culminating in a 35-carry, 216-rushing yard (6.2 ypc) performance at TCU.
Robinson is not only an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominee, he has also been recognized on the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, Wuerffel Trophy and Walter Camp Player of the Year watch lists and was named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and to the preseason All-Big 12 Team. He has also been named a first-team Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and The Sporting News.
The Watch List announced today will be limited to a maximum of 16 semifinalists in November and then to 5 finalists in December. They are selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and past winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet, scheduled for January 11, 2023.
