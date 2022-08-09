Wrestling releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue head coach Tony Ersland revealed his team’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, announcing a trio of home dates to end 2022 and three team tournaments. The season kicks off on Sunday, November 6, as the Boilermakers will take most of the team to the Clarion Open in 2022. This year marks Purdue’s first trip as a team to the Clarion Open as Ersland hopes to leave the Midwest to face new opponents. “We see so many of the same people, year after year, and so it doesn’t make much sense to stick to the same schedule every year,” Ersland said. “Being in the Big Ten, we rarely have issues with the power of the schedule, and with the importance of RPI in the NCAA tournament, I want our guys to have a chance to see a variety of opponents. “ With the new NCAA rule changes regarding freshman competition and eligibility, Ersland expects to bring most of the Boilermakers roster to Clarion. In addition to the varsity debut of red shirts Dustin Norris (133), Stoney Buell (165) Ben Vanadi (184), Hayden Copass (285), Tristan Ruhlman (285) and more, fans can also expect to see Purdue’s collection of freshman athletes on the mat in the Old Gold & Black as well. The Boilermakers open their home schedule on Sunday, November 13, where Rider University will be held for a dual at Holloway Gymnasium. Purdue visited the Broncs to kick off the 2021-22 campaign, taking a 33-3 win over Rider in a raw Alumni Gymnasium, improving to 2-1 all-time in the series. Purdue stays home the following Sunday and welcomes Northern Illinois, Cleveland State and Chattanooga to Holloway Gymnasium for the Boilermaker Duals. The Huskies were a regular at Purdue’s annual home quad, while Cleveland State comes to West Lafayette after the Boilermakers moved to Cleveland in 2021. Purdue topped Northern Illinois 28-10 last season, while the Vikings inflicted a 39-7 defeat along the way. The quad marks the first meeting between Purdue and Chattanooga since the 2014 season as the Boilermakers look to improve their 6-0 record against the Mocs. The Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational takes place on December 2-3, when the Boilermakers return to Sin City for the seventh season in a row. Purdue has had three consecutive top-10 team performances at the annual event, including a fifth-place finish in 2019 and a sixth-place finish last season. The Boilermakers set a program record of seven people on stage in 2021, including returnees Matt Ramos , Parker son , Kendall Coleman and Thomas Penola in addition to eclipsing 80 team points for the fourth time in program history and the second consecutive season in Vegas. Purdue’s final home event for 2022 will be another quad, with Campbell, Drexel and Utah Valley welcome at Holloway Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 20. The day marks the first-ever meeting between Purdue and Campbell, making the Camels the 154th.e all-time opponent in the program’s history. The Boilermakers receive Drexel after a trip to Philadelphia in 2021, when they took a 29-18 win over the Dragons to open the season. Utah Valley comes to Purdue for the first time, facing the Boilermakers for the third time in the program’s history. The two sides split the first two encounters with Utah Valley taking a 28-11 win at Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2018, and Purdue avenged that result with a 30-12 win over Journeymen Duals in New York in 2019. The Boilermakers are ringing in the new year in a new way, heading to the Southern Scuffle for the first time in the program’s history. Chattanooga hosts the annual holiday tournament on January 1-2 and will host several of the country’s best programs at the McKenzie Arena for the two-day event. The Big Ten schedule is usually released in September and reveals the dates, times and location for Purdue’s eight conference opponents. Seven of the eight matchups have already been announced for the Boilermakers, comprising the other six Big Ten West schools and intrastate rival Indiana, while Purdue’s eighth and final opponent has yet to be announced.

