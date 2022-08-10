Jason Heyward will not return to Chicago Cubs in 2023 despite one year contract, says Jed Hoyer





CHICAGO — He will forever be known in Chicago for “the speech,” but Jason Heyward’s time as a cub is coming to an end, despite his contract still having a year left. Heyward, 32, will not return to the Cubs for his eighth season in 2023, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We want to give him a full outdoor season to get out there and find a chance,” Hoyer said. “At the end of the year we will go our separate ways.” Heyward has been on the injured list with a knee ailment since late June and may not return this season, meaning he likely played his last game as a cub.

1 Related The team signed him to an eight-year $184 million deal ahead of the 2016 season. The Cubs would win the World Series that season, their first in 108 years, and Heyward was credited by many in the organization with leading the team to the 10-innings victory in Game 7 with a speech he made during a rain delay in Cleveland. Despite those exploits, Heyward struggled for much of his Cubs career on record. He cut only .245/.323/.377 during his seven years with Chicago. Hoyer was asked what he will most remember from Heyward’s time as a cub. “Great teammate,” said Hoyer. “Great defender. He was someone who, even when he was struggling, gave his best every day, off-season. He never stopped working. He never stopped trying to earn his contract. In many ways the emotional leader from a group of players that broke the curse here.” The Cubs are in a youth movement with the corner outfield for next season. At the moment, that includes Ian Happ, who was rumored to be dealt with before last week’s trading deadline – but wasn’t. “We will probably be in the corner outfield next year with Seiya [Suzuki] and Ian,” Hoyer said. “For this year, I love to… [Heyward] around. He gives great leadership.” Hoyer did not rule out Heyward’s role with the organization after he retired, but said the veteran told him he wants to keep playing. It just won’t be with the Cubs. “We felt it was the right thing to do, given where we stand as an organization,” Hoyer said. “He doesn’t like it, but understands where we stand. I think it’s been a bit frustrating for the past year and a half.” Heyward was unavailable for comment before the Cubs hosted the Washington Nationals Monday night. Heyward has been in the league since 2010 after being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2007 draft. He is a career .257 hitter with 159 home runs.

