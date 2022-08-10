Sports
World Juniors Schedule 2022: Full Dates, Times, TV Channels, Live Streams to Watch Every Hockey Game
Christmas comes early this year as the 2022 version of the IIHF World Junior Championship will take place in August. The tournament, which normally starts the day after the holiday, was canceled in December due to COVID-19 but will be picked up again this summer.
The 10-team tournament is off to a fresh start, with some new rosters, new teams, and an all-new schedule. Results from winter don’t carry over to summer, so you can wash everything away from December.
The United States enters the tournament as the defending champions, after beating Canada in the 2022 gold medal match. It was the country’s fifth time winning the World Junior Championship.
With the NHL still in its off-season, it will become the hockey world’s premier event this summer. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch live matches and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.
When will the 2022 World Juniors start?
- Start date:tuesday 9 aug
- End date:Saturday 20 Aug
After the tournament was canceled in December 2021, the IIHF will try again in August for the 2022 edition. It starts on August 9 and lasts 12 days until August 20.
The group stage starts on August 9 and takes place during the first seven days of the competition. The quarter-finals will begin on August 17, the semi-finals on August 19, and the tournament will conclude with the bronze and gold medal matches on August 20.
How to watch World Juniors 2022 on TV, live stream
- TV channel (Canada):TSN
- Live Stream (Canada):TSN.ca, TSN App
- TV channel (US):NHL Network
- Live Stream (US):fuboTV
TSN and the NHL Network will once again be the home of all the action for the World Juniors 2022.
The American public can watch the games live on TV on the NHL Network, or stream via fuboTV.
EJ Hradek will perform play-by-play duties for all games with Team USA. He will be joined during the broadcasts by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jon Rosen.
Canadian viewers can watch the competition on TSN or stream the games via TSN.ca or on the TSN app.
2022 World Juniors groups, standings
group A
|Team
|Spell
|wins
|OT wins
|OT losses
|Losses
|Points
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Team
|Spell
|wins
|OT wins
|OT losses
|Losses
|Points
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Teams play four preparatory matches in a round-robin format within their group, followed by a three-round playoff.
In the group stage, teams earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win, one point for an overtime loss and no points for a regulation loss.
The top four teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals, where matchups are determined by seeding. They will switch between groups for these games: 1A vs. 4B, 1B vs. 4A, 2A vs. 3B and 2B vs. 3A.
The teams that advance to the semi-finals will be rescheduled.
The winners of the semi-finals will compete against each other in the gold medal game. The losers play for bronze.
Russia was removed from the tournament after the IIHF banned all Russian and Belarusian national teams from participating in IIHF matches following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Latvia, which finished second in Division IA, was promoted to replace Russia during the tournament.
Belarus was the winner of Division IA, but did not promote because of the ban.
MORE: Why isn’t Russia joining the 2022 World Juniors?
No teams will be relegated, so the same 10 countries will compete again in December in the 2023 tournament.
Where will the World Juniors 2022 be held?
- Place:Edmonton, Alberta
- Location: Rogers Place
The 2022 World Junior Championships will take place in Edmonton, Alberta. All games are played at Rogers Place, home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. It is the first time since 1988 that there are no multiple host cities.
Last December, when the 2022 tournament originally started, it was for both Edmonton and Red Deer. The games were split between Rogers Place and the Peavey Mart Center in Red Deer, home of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels.
MORE: Why is the World Juniors being played in August?
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the 2022 tournament was scheduled in Gothenburg, Sweden. However, it was changed to Edmonton in September 2020 due to the restrictions put in place with COVID-19. Instead, Gothenburg was reassigned to the 2024 tournament.
This year marks the fourth time that Edmonton has hosted World Juniors competitions, previously in 1995, 2012 and 2021.
2022 World Junior Championships, schedule
tuesday 9 aug
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Czech Republic 5, Slovakia 4
|LAST
|TSN/NHL network
|Latvia vs. Finland
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
|US vs. Germany
|10 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
Wednesday 10 Aug
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sweden vs. Switzerland
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Latvia vs. Canada
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
|Germany vs. Austria
|10 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
Thursday 11 Aug.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Finland vs. Czech Republic
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Slovakia vs. Canada
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
|Switzerland vs. USA
|10 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
friday 12 aug
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Austria vs. Sweden
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Slovakia vs. Latvia
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
Saturday Aug 13
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Austria vs. USA
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|canada vs. Czech Republic
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
|Germany vs. Switzerland
|10 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
sunday 14 aug
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Finland vs. Slovakia
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Czech Republic vs. Latvia
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
|US vs. Sweden
|10 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
Monday 15 Aug.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Switzerland vs. Austria
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Canada vs Finland
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
|Sweden vs. Germany
|10 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
Wednesday 17 Aug
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Quarter final
|12 o’clock
|TSN/NHL network
|Quarter final
|3.30 pm
|TSN/NHL network
|Quarter final
|7 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Quarter final
|10:30 am
|TSN/NHL network
Friday 19 Aug
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Semi finals
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Semi finals
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
Friday 19 Aug
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Bronze medal game
|2:00 p.m.
|TSN/NHL network
|Gold Medal Game
|6:00 PM
|TSN/NHL network
World Junior Championships 2022
According toSports InteractionThe 2022 tournament is a four-horse race.
Canada, Finland, the United States and Sweden are the clear frontrunners to win this year’s tournament, with the Canadians having the best odds at +116. All four countries are +400 or above, while the other six teams are +1386 or below.
Here are the odds as of now for the 2022 tournament.
|Team
|Chances
|Canada
|+105
|Finland
|+325
|United States
|+333
|Sweden
|+408
|Czech Republic
|+1555
|Slovakia
|+3057
|Germany
|+7840
|Switzerland
|+7840
|Austria
|+50000
|Latvia
|+50000
Past World Junior winners
The last winner to be crowned World Junior Champion was the United States, which defeated Canada 2-0 in the gold medal match in 2021.
The Kings’ Alex Turcotte and the Ducks’ Trevor Zegras each had a target, while the Panthers’ Spencer Knight knocked out their North American rivals for the nation’s fifth gold.
|Year
|Winner
|Host country
|2021
|United States
|Canada
|2020
|Canada
|Czech Republic
|2019
|Finland
|Canada
|2018
|Canada
|United States
|2017
|United States
|Canada
|2016
|Finland
|Finland
|2015
|Canada
|Canada
|2014
|Finland
|Sweden
|2013
|United States
|Russia
|2012
|Sweden
|Canada
Which country has won the most medals?
Canada competes in the 2022 tournament with the most gold medals of all time, but Russia, which does not participate in the 2022 tournament, holds the most total medals.
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Russia*
|13
|13
|11
|37
|Canada
|18
|10
|5
|33
|Sweden
|2
|11
|6
|19
|Finland
|5
|4
|7
|16
|United States
|5
|2
|6
|13
|Czech Republic+
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
* Includes medals won as USSR and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia
