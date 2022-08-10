USC opposes new donor-led NIL collective for football program

When USC teamed up with a third-party media company to launch BLVD LLC, it was hoped that its unique approach to facilitating name, image, and likeness endorsement agreements for Trojan athletes would help prevent the emergence of a donor-run collective and USC out of sight of any future NCAA crackdowns.

But less than two months later, The Times learned that a group of entrenched USC donors and diehard fans are continuing their own NIL operation against the will of the schools.

The group plans to soon launch Student Body Right, an outside collective they believe is essential for the USC to compete well with other top schools with collectives. They are hardly the only ones among Trojan football fans, especially those frustrated with BLVD.

Within the USC, however, the attempt to start a collective beyond the reach of the university is seen as an existential threat that could lead to serious scrutiny if the NCAA chooses to enforce its NIL policies.

Dale Rech has no such concerns. A Florida-based businessman and lifelong USC fan, Rech was a Trojan football donor in the Pete Carroll era, but became disenchanted with the athletics department and eventually cut ties. He’s leading efforts on Student Body Right, he says, to offer a NIL alternative to BLVD for those who want to contribute to the football program without any affiliation with USC.

The group includes Brian Kennedy, who was once one of USC’s top athletic donors and whose name still graces the Trojan horse training field. Kennedy’s relationship with USC soured nearly a decade ago, but he confirmed to The Times that he has been involved in discussions about Student Body Right.

Details on how payments to players will be distributed are yet to be finalized, but Rech said the collectives’ intent is to provide the equivalent of a base salary for every member of the USC football team who is academically eligible. To receive those payments, players would perform community services and participate in charitable work with local organizations.

How that charitable work will be valued or how the payments will be distributed among the players is still up in the air. Student Body Right has applied for 501(c)(3) charitable status, making certain donations to the group tax-deductible. BLVD is not a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Student Body Right is not the first outside NIL outfit to request such status. Several collectives, including those in Texas, Texas Tech, Notre Dame and Arizona, have applied for or been awarded the same 501(c)(3) status, though some experts warn it could invite an audit if the IRS or state governments decide to to further investigate whether the collectives exist for charities.

The ambiguity of that definition, combined with the uncertainty surrounding NIL regulations, is already worrying leaders at USC.

In response to questions from The Times, USC athletics director Mike Bohn issued a statement reflecting the university’s stance. It refused to acknowledge the existence of Student Body Right.

Earlier this year, USC teamed up with Stay Doubted to form BLVD LLC, an agency and media company that provides NIL services to all USC student athletes, Bohn said. The USC is not aware of any NIL collective established formally by donors. We ask all donors who wish to support USC athletes through NIL to partner with BLVD so that all activities are conducted in accordance with state laws and NCAA rules.

Rech said his group consulted multiple outside attorneys and tax experts in setting up the collective to ensure they are in compliance with all applicable NCAA rules, no matter how uncertain the current interpretation of those rules. However, new guidelines issued by the NCAA in May explicitly prohibit boosters and the collectives they represent from being involved in the hiring process or offering NIL deals as an incentive to sign with a school.

USC can presumably be held responsible by the NCAA for any violation of those rules. But Rech says Student Body Right has no intention of being involved in recruiting or anything involving potential Trojan athletes. NIL payments would only be made to enrolled athletes who have completed the required charitable work.

This is a self-contained collective, with no ties or ties to the university, Rech said. The NCAA cannot go back to college as long as they abide by the rules and remain within the guidelines of the NCAA and the state. There is no backlash from us in college. They just want control.

That power struggle is not unique to USC. While third-party collectives have continued to thrive in college football, universities are now grappling with deep-pocketed donors who can now exert an inordinate influence in athletics, without really resorting to keeping them in check.

We feel really good about the way we were aligned, associated with BLVD, and we looked forward to a successful agency that would comply with NCAA rules, Bohn told The Times when asked if the two organizations could co-exist. to exist.

When Rech began exploring the prospect of an outside collective at USC, he said he contacted BLVD to let them know of his plans and inquire about collaboration.

They were convinced they didn’t need our help, Rech said.

USC quarterbacks Caleb Williams (13) and Miller Moss (7) warm up during practice on the first day of fall training camp at USC on August 5. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

So, at the time, he decided to pause the collective’s progress because BLVD planned to pitch for members of the USCs Scholarship Club, including top donors who have pledged $20,000 or more to the Trojan Athletic Fund.

BLVD hosted two Zoom meetings last month in which the goals of the organization were outlined. A slide from their presentation, which was reviewed by The Times, shows that BLVD has set a fundraising goal of $75 million over the next five years, which equates to $15 million a year.

But the presentations also raised concerns among some donors about where their money would go. As explained at the meeting, only 50% of any given donation would be allocated to the donor while the other 50% would be set aside in BLVD’s general fund to be allocated as BLVD deems necessary.

That policy is currently being changed in light of opposition from donors, two people familiar with the decision told The Times. But concerns about the viability of BLVDs in the NIL market persist among top-level donors and USC fans, many of whom have been clamoring for months to form an outside collective.

For Rech, those concerns were the last impetus to move forward with Student Body Right. He doesn’t see why USC is so sure the two can’t coexist.

We didn’t take BLVD away, Rech said. Filled a hole in the money they weren’t going to get anyway.

Like the administrators of USCs, Mike Jones does not see the need for an outside collective and the potential liability that comes with it. As CEO of Stay Doubted, the outside media agency that partnered with the university to create BLVD, Jones told The Times that BLVD has the ability to operate like any other collective in the country.

Jones further referred to BLVD as a collective — plus a shift in wording from the June introduction as USC sought to distance itself from any association with collectives.

We see ourselves as the future model of what collectives will achieve, Jones continued.

Asked about evidence of that progress, Jones said USC looks at more than eight figures of private donations annually before considering potential corporate sponsorship, content sales or merchandise. He also said that USC has already spent seven figures plus in deals on Trojan athletes since BLVD was rolled out.

New USC coach Lincoln Riley echoed that positive outlook on Pac-12 media day when asked about the launch of BLVDs.

I took this job feeling like we had advantages in NIL space over any team in the country, and I know that now, Riley told The Times. I know [BLVD] is still kind of in its infancy, and I think this thing is going to be a big part of USC athletics and USC football. It’s something that has my full support, our staff full support and I would encourage every Trojan fan out there to get involved because it will Make a difference.

While supporting BLVD, Riley acknowledged that there may come a time when collectives are the standard for every major college football program.

If this world becomes a collective world, our supporters here will support our boys as much as anyone in the country, Riley said. If it doesn’t become a collective world, who has a better setup than this one? But these rules evolve, were positioned.

What we don’t want to do for a future athlete, our current program, one of the employees is that we do something now that is later deemed against the rules or they decide to enforce the rules and are in trouble now. Now were in trouble. Now were on trial. Now people are getting fired or guys are losing their eligibility. Nobody wants to experience that. We don’t have to. Here you can take advantage of all the advantages and not have to take that risk. Then if they really define these rules, set our course and go.

Rech has less faith in BLVD. In the fast-paced world of the NIL, he insists he wants to make sure every footballer’s living expenses are settled at the USC. If that means partnering with BLVD or continuing an already controversial relationship, so be it.

We welcome anyone who can get USC back to winning national championships, Rech said.