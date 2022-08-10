Serena Williams proposes to retire from tennis after US Open

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2017

Serena Williams has suggested she plans to retire from tennis and says she will “evolve away” from the sport after the US Open.

Writing for Vogue, external link the US 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said she’s headed for “other things that are important to me,” adding that she doesn’t like the word “retirement.”

In an accompanying Instagram post, she wrote that “the countdown has begun.”

“I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks,” said the 40-year-old. external link

Williams made her singles return to Wimbledon in June after a long-term injury that had sparked speculation about her retirement.

She says she will play at the US Open later in August, where she has won six of her major singles titles.

Williams has won more major singles titles than any female player in the Open era and second all time, behind Margaret Court’s 24.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” she wrote.

“I know there’s a fantasy that I would have tied Margaret up in London that day, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, ‘Goodbye!’

“I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for a ceremonial last moment on the pitch.

“I am terrible at saying goodbye, the worst in the world. But please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever express in words.”

On Monday, she won her first singles in 14 months, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto.

‘I’m getting closer to the light’ – Serena Williams hints at retirement

‘It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine’

In the lengthy essay, Williams says she was “reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I should stop playing tennis.”

“Alexis, my husband and I barely talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic,” she wrote.

“I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat and I start to cry.

“I know a lot of people are excited and looking forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way.”

In singles, Williams has won the Wimbledon and Australian Open seven times, along with six US Open trophies and three French Open titles.

Her first major title was the 1999 US Open when she was 17.

She won her last Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open when she was eight weeks pregnant with daughter Olympia.

She says there is “no luck” in the possibility of not playing tennis anymore.

“I know it’s not common to say, but I feel a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine,” she wrote.

“I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it isn’t.

“I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s to come.”

Williams nearly died in childbirth with Olympia, but returned to the sport, reaching four major finals after returning from maternity leave. She lost them all, tantalizingly short of Court’s record.

She discusses having more children in her essay, where she says, “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete.

“I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.”

The numbers behind an all-time great

23 Grand Slam singles titles – most of all women in the Open Era

73 WTA titles in general, including all four Slams at least three times

39 combined major titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles

14 major double titles with sister Venus

4 Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles

319 weeks at the top of the world rankings

186 consecutive weeks at number one – a joint record with Chris Evert

$94 million in prize money

71.3% winning record against players in the top 10

‘I did it – and so did you’

Williams is one of the sport’s most iconic stars, drawing stadiums and devoted fans throughout her career.

She and older sister Venus are widely regarded as changing the face of tennis and inspiring future players, as well as pushing for gender equality.

Williams describes the “essence of being Serena” as “expecting the best of myself and proving people wrong”.

“There were so many games that I won because something made me angry or someone knocked me out. That drove me,” she said.

“My sister Venus once said that if someone says you can’t do something, it’s because they can’t. But I did. And so can you.”

Williams also won 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles alongside Venus, two mixed doubles Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles.

In addition to her many highlights, she had several near misses when it came to adding to her high numbers, including emotional exits at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2021.

She also had some controversial moments at the US Open, including the 2018 final in New York, where she accused umpire Carlos Ramos of being a thief.

Ranked by Forbes as the highest earning female athlete external link of all time, Williams has gone into business and started a venture capital firm in recent years.

She is also part of a group that funded a new Los Angeles women’s team in the National Women’s Soccer League season.

“I don’t really like to think about my legacy. I get asked a lot about it and I never quite know what to say,” Williams added.

“But I would like to think that thanks to the opportunities that are presented to me, female athletes feel that they can be themselves on the field.

“They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick the butt and be proud of everything.

“I don’t know how to look at this magazine when it comes out, knowing this is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little black girl playing tennis.”

‘One of the greatest athletes of all time’ – comment

America’s World Number 11 Coco Gauff: “I grew up watching her. I mean, that’s why I play tennis.

“Tennis is a predominantly white sport, it certainly helped a lot. Because I saw someone who looked like me dominate the game. It made me believe I could dominate too.”

Former world number one Billie Jean King: “If Serena retires from tennis, she will leave as the best player in the sport.

“After a career that has inspired a new generation of players and fans, she will forever be known as a champion who has won on the pitch and raised the sport’s global profile.”

British US Open champion Emma Raducanu: “She has definitely changed the game. There has never really been anyone who has dominated the women’s game as much as she has.”

Former world number one John McEnroe: “She is an icon. Her place in American society has gone to a place where she deserves it after all she’s accomplished, all she’s done.

“She is one of the greatest athletes of all time in the history of any sport – man or woman.”

American player Taylor Townsend: “Thank you for the road you and Venus have paved for me to be here and build a life for myself and my son! You will be missed, but so excited to see what comes next.”