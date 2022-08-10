Sports
What’s with Jordan Hancock, Cam Martinez and Ohio State football depth concerns at cornerback?
COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State footballs are already testing vulnerable cornerback depth in preseason camp.
Sophomore Jordan Hancock, who is expected to challenge one of the top three spots at cornerback this season, appears to be battling a lower leg injury. He was seen walking through the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after Tuesday’s practice with a wrap around his calf and a slight limp.
Asked if Hancock could be off for an extended period of time, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said: That’s above my paycheck. He said security measures Jantzen Dunn and Cam Martinez were training at cornerback to add depth to a room with only six stock players at the start of the camp.
Knowles said Dunn and Martinez were suggested by secondary coach Tim Walton and safety coach Perry Eliano as the best athletics to train between the two positions.
I think it’s long-term, Knowles said of the lows at cornerback. I think we had to keep those guys fresh.
We had to take a double train like Cam, Jantzen. Because you get curves that run back and forth all the time. You’re getting soft tissue injuries and we need to be fresh. It was definitely something we kept our eyes on and made sure we got multiple guys there reruns.
Cornerback depth has been an issue for the past two seasons. It’s no coincidence that OSU’s defense underperformed in both seasons, both statistically and on the field in key matchups.
Denzel Burke, a freshman All-American last season, and senior Cam Brown return as the presumptive starters. Hancock and red shirt freshman JK Johnson came closest to having veteran backups. The other two scholarship players are real freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner.
Kicker Jake Seibert has also practiced with the position group to help with numbers.
Johnson missed much of last season with his own injury issues. When asked if he had put himself in a position to exert influence, Knowles said: It’s too early to say.
Martinez stuck into his third year as a player with a compelling quarterback-turned-defensive back background. He has yet to find a permanent place in defense and went from nickel back to deep safety midway through last season. He worked as the second string of nickel safety behind Tanner McCalister in the practice periods open to reporters during the first two practices last Thursday and Friday.
However, Martinez did work at cornerback as a true freshman under Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes.
I’ve been impressed with him since I first saw him, Knowles said. I think he’s got a speed, he’s got a toughness, he’s got a mental attitude and fortitude.
He is a playmaker and focused and does not get angry. Don’t panic. Make a play, come back, make another. Not saying much, but you can tell he’s locked up.
Hancocks’ injury surfaced early enough in preseason camp that it couldn’t affect his opening night standings. However, if it sticks, Ohio State probably needs corner help from a previously unexpected source.
Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.
If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .
More Buckeyes Coverage
Predicting Ohio State Football First Team All-Americans This Season: Mark It Down Monday on Buckeye Talk
Ohio State Waits Five Years For A Chance To Serve Iowa Some Revenge: Buckeyes Schedule Breakdown
Georgia 2024 edge KingJoseph Edwards Says Ohio State is #1: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup
Which Ohio State Soccer Players Won the Fashion Show on Preseason Moving Day?
What Scotty Middleton’s Commitment Means to Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting
Scotty Middleton, Four-Star Striker, Engages in Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting
Inside Tony Alford’s unique recruiting style when searching for Ohio State footballs, tough running backs: Buckeyes Recruiting
What Arvell Reeses’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Arvell Reese, 4-star LB, committed to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2022/08/whats-up-with-jordan-hancock-cam-martinez-and-ohio-state-footballs-depth-concerns-at-cornerback.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket South African ex-umpire Koertzen dies in car accident | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM August 10, 2022
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday August 9 August 10, 2022
- Taiwan military drills simulate response to Chinese attack – BBC News August 10, 2022
- Chromecast with Google TV review: simple yet effective August 10, 2022
- You won’t get monkeypox at MARTA in Atlanta.here is how you can August 10, 2022