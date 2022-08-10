Sports
Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis
Tennis legend Serena Williams announced her retirement in a Vogue article published Tuesday.
“I never liked the word ‘retirement’,” Williams wrote. “Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m up to is ‘evolution’. I’m here to tell you that I’m diverting from tennis to other things that are important to me.”
Williams, who turns 41 next month, has 73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles and more than $94 million in career earnings.
Williams is widely hailed as one of the greatest athletes of all time. In her Vogue piece, she noted that some of her opponents point out that she hasn’t won the most Grand Slam titles in women’s tennis history, however.
“There are those who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t reach Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, which she held before the ‘open era’ that began in 1968,” Williams wrote. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record.”
She said she will retire after the US Open, which will run from late August to September. A win there would match her with Courts Grand Slam record.
“I don’t know if I’m ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” Williams wrote of the tournament, which is played in Queens.
She has counted sponsorships from companies like Nike, Audemars Piguet, Away, Beats, Bumble, Gatorade, Gucci, Lincoln, Michelob, Nintendo, Wilson Sporting Goods and Procter and Gamble.
“I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams wrote. “If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family.”
Williams focused on her family in the announcement, writing that her nearly five-year-old daughter wants to become an older sister. Williams is married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.
“I need to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
She wants to expand professionally Serena Ventures, a small, six-person investment company that was one of the first investors in MasterClass. Her company has raised $111 million in outside funding this year.
Williams wrote that only 2% of venture capital goes to women and that “to change that, more people who are like me should be in that position, giving money back to themselves.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/09/serena-williams-announces-retirement-from-tennis.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket South African ex-umpire Koertzen dies in car accident | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM August 10, 2022
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday August 9 August 10, 2022
- Taiwan military drills simulate response to Chinese attack – BBC News August 10, 2022
- Chromecast with Google TV review: simple yet effective August 10, 2022
- You won’t get monkeypox at MARTA in Atlanta.here is how you can August 10, 2022