Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis

Tennis legend Serena Williams announced her retirement in a Vogue article published Tuesday.

“I never liked the word ‘retirement’,” Williams wrote. “Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m up to is ‘evolution’. I’m here to tell you that I’m diverting from tennis to other things that are important to me.”

Williams, who turns 41 next month, has 73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles and more than $94 million in career earnings.

Williams is widely hailed as one of the greatest athletes of all time. In her Vogue piece, she noted that some of her opponents point out that she hasn’t won the most Grand Slam titles in women’s tennis history, however.

“There are those who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t reach Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, which she held before the ‘open era’ that began in 1968,” Williams wrote. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record.”

She said she will retire after the US Open, which will run from late August to September. A win there would match her with Courts Grand Slam record.

“I don’t know if I’m ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” Williams wrote of the tournament, which is played in Queens.

She has counted sponsorships from companies like Nike, Audemars Piguet, Away, Beats, Bumble, Gatorade, Gucci, Lincoln, Michelob, Nintendo, Wilson Sporting Goods and Procter and Gamble.

“I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams wrote. “If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family.”

Williams focused on her family in the announcement, writing that her nearly five-year-old daughter wants to become an older sister. Williams is married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

“I need to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She wants to expand professionally Serena Ventures, a small, six-person investment company that was one of the first investors in MasterClass. Her company has raised $111 million in outside funding this year.

Williams wrote that only 2% of venture capital goes to women and that “to change that, more people who are like me should be in that position, giving money back to themselves.”