Ontario junior hockey player sues after body check fractured his spine

‘His life has changed after an injury caused by the negligent actions of other parties’
A last-minute body check of a junior hockey game at a cross-border tournament left a young Toronto player with a broken spinal cord and life-changing injuries, according to a lawsuit against the opposing team, coach, referees and hockey organizations.
Marcus Didiano played the Milton Menace against the Buffalo Junior Sabers in an Ontario Junior Hockey League game on February 17, 2020. The Menace led by five goals.
Didiano had scored two.
With less than a minute to go, Didiano, then 21, skated along the boards with the puck when he was body checked from behind by Sabers player Joshua Dressler.
Didiano said he was unaware of the incoming blow and was unable to react in time to protect himself. His head and neck hit the boards in a flexed position, he claims in his lawsuit.
On the day of the match, the umpires did not penalize Dressler, according to the claim. After further investigation, Dressler was suspended for eight games.
Last Monday, Menace’s deputy captain Marcus Didiano was injured late in the game against the @JrSabresOJHL.
On behalf of the Menace players and staff, we would like to thank the medical staff of both the Menace and Sabers organizations for their help and support during the time. pic.twitter.com/qg9pO7NYC3
Didianos’ lawyers have filed a claim for misconduct by the opponent and negligence by the authorities.
His life had changed after an injury caused by the negligent actions of other parties, Didianos lawyer Jane Conte said in an email.
Requests for further comment and to interview Didiano went unanswered before the deadline.
The lawsuit also targets Hockey Canada, which is currently undergoing a settlement over sexual abuse allegations, and other Canadian hockey authorities it accuses of negligence.
Didiano, now 23, lives in Toronto. He filed a complaint in February. 3, 2022, also naming his parents, Josie Didiano and Greg Didiano, and his brothers, Adam Didiano and Dylan Didiano, as plaintiffs.
The lawsuit is ongoing and none of the allegations have been tested in court.
Didianos claims Dressler deliberately rammed him into the boards without regard for the safety of Didianos, who broke the rules.
Dressler, 22, of West Seneca, NY, now plays for Nazareth College in Rochester, NY. His family declined to comment on the lawsuit and attempts to reach Dressler were unsuccessful.
Patrick Monaghan of Smockum Zarnett LLP, Dresslers attorney, said: The case is in court and I cannot comment on it now.
Stinson: The NHL’s Other Reasons To Ban Body Checks
Body checking in youth hockey should almost be banned: researcher
Hockey Canada’s rulebook penalizes hits like Didiano’s.
A minor penalty and a game misconduct penalty or a major penalty and a game misconduct penalty, at the discretion of the umpire, based on the degree of force of impact, will be assessed by any player who intentionally pushes, body checks, checks while is moving or otherwise hitting an opponent from behind, anywhere on the ice, Hockey Canada rules say.
If a player is injured, a Major penalty and a Game Misconduct penalty must be assessed. A match penalty may also be imposed under this rule.
During the match, however, the umpires gave Dressler no penalty for hitting Didiano, the claim said.
Dressler had previously shown signs of aggression by attempting to start a fight on a previous squad and had cross-checked and beaten three Milton players without facing any penalties, according to the statement of the claim.
One of the defendants, Nick Tuzzolino, general manager and coach of the Buffalo Junior Sabers Hockey Club, has been accused of failing to instruct his players in proper behavior during the game, neglecting player violence and encouraging intimidating behavior, the accused said. statement of claim. .
The claim further indicts Aaron Wallace and John Jaracz, the game’s umpires, for failing to enforce the rules, ignoring violence and allowing fouls.
Tuzzolino, Wallace, Jaracz, Niagara Frontier Junior Hockey Club Inc., operating as Buffalo Junior Sabers, and USA Hockey Inc. are all based in the United States and have not yet filed a defense to the claim.
The National Post contacted Tuzzolino, the Buffalo Junior Sabers and USA Hockey Inc. for comment, but they did not respond before the deadline.
Wallace and Jaracz could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit accuses the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA), and Hockey Canada of failing to provide policies that protect players and enforce rules.
According to the claim, the authorities were negligent in running the game.
They allowed the Junior Sabers players, in particular Dressler, to commit infractions of the rules without penalty, leaving Dressler expecting to commit further infractions without penalty, which he did, the statement said.
Larry Reimer, an attorney for OJHL, OHF, OHA and Hockey Canada, said he is not yet in a position to comment on the case.
I expect our defence, outlining our position, to be delivered in the near future, he said in an email to National Post.
Active and Safe Central, an injury prevention resource from the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, says Canadian hospital emergency departments get more injury visits from ice hockey players than any other sport, with 13 to 33 percent of those injuries involving spinal cord and spinal cord injuries. torso injuries. injuries.
Hockey is a pretty quick game, and it’s usually in the moment. What really matters in these cases is the impact of the injury. Not all injuries are created equal, said Lewis Smith, manager of national projects at the Canada Safety Council.
In Didiano’s case, according to the lawsuit, the incident resulted in a spinal fracture that was associated with chronic pain and restricted movement. These kinds of injuries can limit the future prospects within the sport, but also other jobs that require certain physical movements, the conclusion said.
Smith said hits against the board are often dangerous.
There’s a reason they’re banned at just about every level of hockey, he said in an interview.
In a National Library of Medicine study, 52.2 percent of hockey-related injuries were due to body checking. The study found that there is mounting evidence that body checking poses a greater risk than benefits to youth and that the results argue for a ban on the practice of hockey.
Hockey is a physical sport by nature, an outright ban on hitting probably wouldn’t work for it. Improper body check or lack of technique, however, is dangerous and should be investigated, Smith said.
