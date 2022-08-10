First day of high school football training ‘like Christmas Day’

Jason Carpenter would have liked to greet more players for his first official training as Pinckney’s football coach.

The varsity had about 32 players, with another 25 on the junior varsity, giving Pinckney the lowest attendance of the five programs in Livingston County.

But what Pinckney lacks in numbers, it makes up for in effort. Carpenter said the players who showed up on a hot, humid Monday afternoon to start two days a day have already proven themselves in the short time he has worked with them.

Wed would love to see some other guys, but football isn’t for everyone, Carpenter said. Working in the summer and off-season is not for everyone. But the things kids take away when they’re in football they’ll carry through life.

Carpenter was hired in March, nearly four months after Rod Beaton stepped down as head coach. He started teaching Pinckney in May, which gave him the opportunity to spend the last month of the school year at school with his players.

It helped that I took up teaching early on, he said. I was here in May to teach, in the weight room, to get to know the guys and build those relationships.

“I think that’s what Coach Beaton has done a great job with, building relationships with kids. I just try to imitate that and get to know the kids as much as possible. Once I get to know them and they get to know me, hopefully they were on the same page and they will run through a wall for me.

It was a busy summer for Carpenter and his team leading up to the first official day of training. The Pirates open their season at home against Ann Arbor Skyline on August 25.

You start counting down the days in the summer until we officially start training, he said. But we had camp days. We’ve had two really good camps and we’ve had some 7-on-7s. It’s been really fun. Now that it’s officially here, it’s even better. It’s like Christmas Day.

Carpenter installs a new defense, but otherwise not much feels different to his players. It could be that Carpenter and Beaton have the same roots and play at Milan for coach Steve Robb.

Honestly, it’s pretty similar, said senior quarterback Brady Raymond. It’s a new coach. He comes in with a new defense, but he has the same energy. He runs around with us every day, texting the group chat and letting us know he has our backs. He is certainly a good coach.

Senior Defensive Lineman Owen Sweeney said: We got to know him very well. We came in before school almost every morning and discussed the defense plan.

Timmerman’s counterpart 13 miles up D-19, Howell coach Brian Lewis, greeted between 55 and 60 varsity players. He said there are about 50 players in the freshman class.

Were excited that that freshman class was a big class, Lewis said. There is definitely a revival in football, which is exciting. That is about the state that there is a revival in football. Were excited about the numbers and were just excited about the game, the game, the game that I love, to get people back into it because it’s a life-changing experience for those who last.

RELATED:Highly recruited Bobby Kanka continues football career at Howell

Fowlerville was the first county team to take to the field Monday, at 2 p.m. sharp

His great, senior lineman Jacob Esch said. Football is my favorite thing I can do. This summer I was waiting for it, to work for it. I am most excited to come back here and beat Corunna.

The Gladiators had 39 varsity players on the field on Monday, an increase from years past.

The numbers are great, said Fowlerville coach Jon Fletcher. Program-wide, freshman to varsity, it’s the best we’ve had in quite some time. Were really happy and excited about it.

I just give the kids a lot of credit. They recruit a lot in the halls and help each other and motivate each other to come here. credit to them; they are the program. They are building it. I love it and I am grateful for it.

All five county teams will begin their seasons on Thursday, August 25. Brighton will take on Dearborn Fordson at Michigan Stadium at noon. The other four games are traditionally at 7pm, with Fowlerville in Corunna, Hartland in Westland John Glenn, Howell in Livonia Stevenson and Pinckney hosting Ann Arbor Skyline.

Contact Bill Khan at [email protected] Follow him on [email protected]