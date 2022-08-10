Serena Williams announces plan to retire from tennis





Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam Champion, Announced in an Instagram post Tuesday morning that she plans to end her tennis career in the near future after the 2022 US Open. Williams, who turns 41 in September, said the “countdown has begun” to retirement, citing her family as the main reason she believes the end of her playing career is near. “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, I enjoy tennis. But now the countdown has begun,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but simply exciting, Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks.” The post also revealed that Williams is on the cover of FashionSeptember issue, aptly titled “Serena’s Farewell”. The problem contains a first person essay why she thinks now is the right time to quit tennis. “I never liked the word” pension. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to evolution,she wrote. “I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after, I started a family. wants to grow that family.” Williams, who first appeared on the scene as a teenager with a win at the 1999 US Open, will finish with at least 73 career singles titles, 23 career doubles titles and more than $94 million in career winnings. She also holds the record for most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era with 23, just one championship short of Margaret Court’s record. Williams’ announcement comes less than 24 hours after she won her first round match in over a year of the National Bank Open, a drafting tournament of the US Open. She remains on the early entry list for the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, an event she has won six times. However, as her latest appearance on the field comes to the fore in New York City, Williams made it clear in the essay that she doesn’t want her final game to come with too much fanfare. “I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the pitch. I’m terrible at saying goodbye, “the world’s worst,” she wrote. “But please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever express in words. You have taken me to so many victories and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.” More tennis coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/2022/08/09/serena-williams-announces-plan-to-retire-from-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos