Football safety Syracuse JaHad Carter taken to hospital as a precaution after practice injury





Syracuse, NY The Syracuse football program is still awaiting injury status from safety JaHad Carter, who was taken from practice by ambulance Tuesday morning. We took him to hospital as a precaution, said coach Dino Babers after training. He’s got feelings in all his limbs and everything. Still waiting for a report back as to what exactly was going on. Carter has started 18 games on safety during two seasons with the Orange. He had a total of 35 tackles in eight games last year, 24 of which were solo despite missing four weeks due to injury. In 2020, he grabbed two interceptions and forced and recovered a fumble. There has been some competition for the security and rover positions Carter had to play a part in going into the season. All those guys are still really competing, Babers said. They have yet to learn what’s going on and we need to see them again in live contact stuff. Carter went down on the fourth snap of the goal-line drill and eventually cut it off so medical staff could help him. He was on the field for quite some time before the paramedics arrived, but was seen moving immediately after the game. Although players practiced initially, the defending group eventually got on their knees around Carter while strapped to a spine board. Offensive players kept working until sophomore wide receiver Damien Alford ran across the field to check in with his teammates. Many of the violations followed shortly afterwards. The entire team resumed training after Carter was taken off the field. Babers called the third-year safety one of (Syracuse’s) best players. The Orange squad already lost wide receiver Isaiah Jones to an upper body injury during camp. Babers said the team expects him to return earlier in the season than later, but the staff are still waiting for his swelling to subside. Jones was present during Tuesday practice, standing next to the wide receivers during exercises and giving advice to some teammates. His right arm was in a sling and he was not in uniform. Contact Emily Leiker at any time: E-mail | Twitter MORE ORANGE SOCCER Ax: 22 questions about football in Syracuse for the 2022 season Syracuse football offensive tackle recruit Naquil Bertrand commits to Texas A&M Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter signs with dolphins Some pads arrived, but Mike Schmidt is still waiting for his offensive line to pop Do you want to bet on the total winnings of Syracuse footballs? The choice is bowl game or bust

