Serena Williams ‘Evolves Away From Tennis’ To Focus On Her Family

Saying the countdown has begun, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she is ready to relinquish tennis so that she can focus her attention on having another child and her business interests, which the heralds the end of a career that transcends sports.

in a essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazineand a post on Instagram the kind of direct-to-fan communication that celebrities prefer these days, a category she certainly fits in. Williams wasn’t quite clear on the timeline for her last game, but it could happen at the US Open, which will take place on August 29. starts in New York. York.

There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, I enjoy tennis. But now the countdown has begun, Williams, who turns 41 next month, wrote on Instagram. I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering another, but just (just) exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks.

Williams, one of the greatest and most talented athletes in the history of her or any other sport, wrote in the essay that she dislikes the word retirement and prefers to see this phase of her life as an evolution of tennis to other sports. things that are important to me.

I feel a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to stand at this crossroads, she wrote. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it isn’t. I am torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I am ready for the future.

Williams will play in Toronto this week in a hard court tournament leading up to the US Open. That will be the last Grand Slam event of the year and one she has won six times, most recently in 2014, along with seven titles apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, plus three at the French Open.

She also owns 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, all won with her older sister, Venus, part of a remarkable story of two siblings from Compton, California, who grew up to both become No. 1, winning dozens of trophies and playing tennis to dominate for stretches a story told in the Oscar-winning film King Richard.

The official Twitter feed for Wimbledon posted this message above a photo of Williams: Some play the game on Tuesday. Others change it.

I don’t like to think about my legacy. I get a lot of questions about it, and I never quite know what to say. But I would like to think that thanks to the opportunities presented to me, female athletes feel like they can be themselves on the field, Williams wrote. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick the butt and be proud of everything.

A win on Monday in Toronto was Williams’ first singles win in more than a year.

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, amassed more, 24, although the Australian won some of hers in the amateur era.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do. But from day to day, I really don’t think about her. When I’m in a Grand Slam final, yes, I think about that record, Williams said. Maybe I’ve thought about it too much, and it didn’t help. The way I see it, I should have had more than 30 Grand Slams.

But Williams went on to write: Today, if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I’ll choose the latter.

She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, have a daughter, Olympia, who turns 5 on September 1.

Believe me, I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair, said Williams, who was pregnant when she won the 2017 Australian Open for her last Grand Slam trophy. If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family.

Williams said she and Ohanian want a second baby and wrote: I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.

She was out of the tour for about a year after being injured in her first round at Wimbledon in 2021. She returned to singles at the All England Club in June, losing in the first round.

Unfortunately I was not ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York,” Williams wrote in her essay. But I’m going to try.

After the defeat at Wimbledon, Williams was asked if she would participate again.

That’s a question I can’t answer, she said at the time. I don’t know. … Who knows? Who knows where Ill will show up?

Williams hints in the essay that the US Open will be her last tournament, but does not say so explicitly.

I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the pitch, Williams wrote. I’m terrible at saying goodbye, the world’s worst.