Laney Frye walks onto the field at US Womens Amateur, Two Wildcats advance to match play – UK Athletics





Score live UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington. Kentucky’s success in the US Womens Amateur didn’t miss a beat on Tuesday as junior Laney Frye shared the top of the standings and reigning champion and senior Jensen Castle placed himself in the top 15 after the second round of stroke play at Chambers Bay (par 73, 6,541 yards) at University Place, Washington. Frye and Castle have both advanced to the round of 64, the first round of match play. While Golf Channel will be broadcasting live match play Wednesday 6-9pm ET, tee times won’t be posted until later tonight. Frye said it best after taking second place on Monday. It’s a beautiful life change, I saw her gain a lot of confidence from it, she rode the wave of success, talking about teammate Castle, who won the 2021 US Womens Amateur. Well, they’re both competing for the title, this time at the prestigious Chambers Bay. Lexington native Frye paired her first round, 5-under-par 68 with a second-round, 5-under-par 68 to nestle among some of the top talents in the nation and share the lead with Alice Ziyi Zhao and Latina Stone. The trio of leaders finished the stroke play portion of the tournament three shots ahead of the 156-strong field. The rising junior rallied for a 1-under on the top nine after a pair of birdies and one bogey, and while that kept her in the lead, it was the back nine that impressed the field the most. Her back nine featured five pairs and four birdies, including back-to-back birdies on the par-4 No. 12 and the par-5 No. 13 and the par-3 No. 15 and the par-4 No. 16. Frye, who doubled the par-5 No. 18 a day ago, managed to tap into a par on the last hole tonight to run some of the green’s lead. Castle also had quite a few birdies, as she lost four strokes from her first round and made a 4-under-par 69 on Tuesday. The senior slammed into early start times this morning, less than 12 hours after she left the 18th Green Monday. Despite her quick turnaround, she managed to collect five birdies and just one bogey during the second round, moving up 15 places in the standings without risking falling outside the cut-line. The Wildcat started on the 10th tee and went par-birdie-par-birdie through her first four holes. She made her only bogey of the round on her fifth hole, the par-4 No. 14, but she made up for it with four straight pairs to finish the back nine 1-under. She shone on the front of the track, improving her streak to 10 straight pairs. She then made back-to-back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7, 8, and 9 holes to close out the round of 4-under-par 69, finishing in 14th place. Links and tee times for the round of 64 match play will be posted on the Official US Womens Amateur website later tonight. Event schedule

Monday, Aug. 8 (18 holes, stroke play)

Tuesday, Aug. 9 (18 holes, stroke play)

Wednesday Aug 10 (Round of 64, match play)

Thursday, Aug 11 (Rounds of 32 and 16, match play)

Friday, Aug. 12 (Quarterfinals, match play)

Saturday Aug 13 (Semi-finals, match play)

Sunday, August 14 (Championship match, 36 holes) Results

Stroke Play

T1 Laney Frye – 68, 68 … 136 (-10)

T14 Jensen Castle – 73, 69 … 142 (-4) For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s golf team, follow the team Twitter, Facebookand Instagramas well as on the web at UKathletics.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2022/08/09/laney-frye-paces-the-field-at-u-s-womens-amateur-two-wildcats-advance-to-match-play/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos