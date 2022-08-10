New Zealand, Trent Boult, Blackcaps, Australia, Shock Announcement, T20, ODI, Test Cricket

The Black Caps are entering a new era without one of their biggest stars after bowler Trent Boult is fired from his central contract with the New Zealand cricketer.

Boult will play a significantly smaller role in all three sizes with the Black Caps, according to a statement from NZC.

The 33-year-old held several talks with the national cricket organization before they agreed to his request on Wednesday so that he can spend more time with his family.

Boult has played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s success on the world stage over the past decade, having taken 317 Test wickets, 169 in ODIs and 62 in T20 internationals.

The talented left-armer is ranked #1 on the ICC Mens ODI Bowling Rankings, with 169 scalps at 25.21 since his international debut in 2011. He has also taken 317 test wickets at 27.49.

The paceman said it was a very difficult decision for him as he began to reflect on his award-winning 12-year career with New Zealand’s national teams.

Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I am so proud of everything I have been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years, said Boult.

Ultimately, this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable putting it first and preparing for life after cricket.

Boults decision is likely to have major implications for New Zealand cricket, with Black Caps teammates potentially tempted to follow suit in a bid to monetize lucrative domestic T20 leagues.

The world cricket calendar is getting tighter and tighter with the introduction of several private domestic leagues, including the United Arab Emirates International League T20 and the recently launched T20 league in South Africa.

Boult has played in all three formats in an international final, having tasted success in the inaugural final of the World Test Championship against India in England.

But while he has been a mainstay of New Zealand’s teams since making his Test debut against Australia in 2011, he acknowledged that this decision would affect his chances of representing his country.

I still have a great desire to represent my country and feel that I have the skills to perform at an international level. However, I respect the fact that the lack of a national contract will affect my chances of being selected, he added.

That said, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move on to this next phase.

NZC chief executive David White said Boult has been open about his decision and why he has asked to be relieved of his deal.

We respect Trent’s position, Mr White said. He has been completely honest and candid with us about his reasoning and while he was sad to lose him as a fully signed player, he is leaving with our best wishes and our sincere thanks, White said.

Trents has made a huge contribution to the Blackcaps since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now regarded as one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. Were very proud of what he accomplished.

According to NZC, Boult will still be available for national selection if and when available.