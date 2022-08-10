Serena Williams hints at retirement, says she’s ‘evolving away from tennis’

Serena Williams looks set to get off the professional tennis courts for good. The legendary athlete, who has won numerous titles – including 23 Grand Slams – over a playing career spanning nearly three decades, suggested she plans to retire after the upcoming US Open in a Fashion essay published Tuesday.

Williams, 40, is currently playing in the Canadian Open, where she took her first singles win in just over a year earlier this week, and where she will play another game on Wednesday. As she competes with the world’s top athletes in tournaments such as Wimbledon and last year’s French Open, Williams has also increasingly turned her attention to projects outside of tennis in recent years.

In her new essay, she said that “leaving tennis” would give her a chance to prioritize other things.

“I never liked the word” pension. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she wrote. “Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m planning evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.”

One of those priorities, she said, is Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm she started several years ago.

The other is her family and the hope of having another child with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Alexis Olympiais now 4 years old.

“I want to grow that family,” she wrote.

Serena Williams in her first round match at Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022. Robert Prange / Getty Images



she opened the essay with an anecdote about eavesdropping on Olympia’s response to an automated question presented to her by an interactive smartphone app. When the robotic voice asked her daughter what she would like to be when she grows up, Williams recalled her daughter whispering, “I want to be a big sister” — something she’s apparently been saying “a lot” lately.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles and a run of 186 consecutive weeks spent at No. 1 on the global tennis rankings, Serena Williams has been a powerhouse in the sport since the mid-1990s when she first entered the professional arena. as a teenager. Today, people familiar with tennis often refer to her as the GOAT, or the greatest of all time. Her sister Venus Williams’ joint road to stardom was the focus of last year’s critically acclaimed film ‘King Richard’ last year.

Williams acknowledged in Tuesday’s essay that as a woman, she faced special challenges between starting a family and dedicating herself to a professional tennis career.

“Believe me, I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” she said. “If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be playing there and winning while my wife did the physical work to expand our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that chance.”

“Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia,” Williams continued. “I was one of those annoying women who loved being pregnant and worked until the day I had to report to the hospital, although on the other hand it got super complicated.”

Williams previously spoke about the serious health complications she had after her daughter was born, in another personal essay for: Elle, published last spring, where she describes the near-death experience. But before that, as she said in Vogue, Williams did “almost the impossible.”

“A lot of people don’t realize I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017,” she wrote. “But I’m turning 41 this month and I have something to give.”

While Williams acknowledged that for some of her friends and fellow tennis champions, such as Caroline Wozniacki and Ashleigh Barty, the decision to “transfer” from tennis was a positive one, she emphasized that it is difficult to come to terms with her own next phase. to come. .

“I was reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I should stop playing tennis,” she said. “Alexis, my husband and I barely talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes to forward, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat and start to cry.”

Williams is, of course, aware of her legacy as a sports icon and pioneer, and of her chances of a final Grand Slam trophy.

“I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” she wrote.

Concluding the Vogue essay, Williams said she hopes her legacy will include a series of achievements in addition to all those associated with her tennis success.

“Over the years, I hope people will see me as a symbol of something bigger than tennis,” she wrote. “I admire Billie Jean [King] because they transcended her sport. I would like it to be: Serena is this and she is that and she was a great tennis player and she won those slams.”