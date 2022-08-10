Cricket referee Rudi Koertzen dies in car accident





One of the most popular faces in the world of cricket, South African umpire Rudi Koertzen, and three other people were killed in a head-on collision, a local news report said. The crash happened Tuesday morning in an area called Riversdale in South Africa. Koertzen, 73, a resident of Despatch in Nelson Mandela Bay, was on his way home from Cape Town after a golfing weekend. His son, Rudi Koertzen Jr, told Algoa FM News that his father died instantly. He went to a golf tournament with some of his friends, and they were supposed to be back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf, Koertzen Jr. said. Also Read: Former Pakistan Captain Exposes Huge Huge Statistics Regarding MS Dhonis Wicket-Keeping A cricket enthusiast since childhood, he played league cricket while working as a clerk for South African Railways. He became a referee in 1981 and eleven years later he made his refereeing debut in a match between India and South Africa in Port Elizabeth. He has also appeared in a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s and named his position in the opening match of the 1999 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka as his fondest memory. All in all, he officiated 331 matches in International cricket with the last Test match being Australia vs Pakistan which took place in 2010 at Lords. One of the game’s most popular faces had said at the time that he would miss the longest format the most. This morning I thought I would have a nice and easy day. However, they started to pressure me to see if the old man can handle it. That’s cricket. It’s an amazing sport and I was so honored to be a part of it and I will definitely miss it,” he told Sky Sports in an interview. I’m really looking forward to my retirement. I’ve got a few things lined up, but I’m looking forward to taking a break and spending time with my family. Get the latest news Cricket News, Scheme and Cricket Live Score here

