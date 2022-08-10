BAYLOR SOCCER NOTEBOOK – Baylor University Athletics





Through Jerry Hill

Baylor Bear Insider Coming a year behind Connor Galvin fourth year junior defensive end Gabe Hall has seen Baylor’s left tackle develop into the best offensive lineman in the Big 12.

“As I’ve grown and gotten better, he’s grown and got better,” Hall said after Monday’s practice. “My game had to adapt every day. I feel like we’re going against the best attacking line in training, so every day we’re getting better. And once we get into the games, we’re prepared.”

After claiming he wins about half of Galvin’s one-on-one fights in quick drills, the 6-6, 296-pound Hall quickly quipped, “Don’t ask him, please.”

“That’s the best O-lineman in the Big 12,” Hall said. “If you want good work, if you want good competition, you go up against him. I just love playing against him.”

Fifth Year Senior Defensive End brayden utley said “it’s a fight every day” against the offensive line, “and that will make us better and make the whole team better throughout the season.”

“That’s just for the best,” he said. “We have to bring our ‘A’ game every day, and they have to bring theirs.”

While sixth-year senior defensive end Cole Maxwell says he’ll probably be tired of those battles by the end of fall camp: “I know they’re the best in the land, and they’ll help us get better at this camp. We have two of the best O-lines and D-lines in the nation, I’d say.”

PASS RUSH ‘STILL BUILDING:’ Marked by a Sugar Bowl-record 10 sacks in the 21-7 win over Ole Miss, Baylor’s defense was among the elite pass-rushing teams in the nation last year with 44 sacks.

Hall, who had three of his six sacks in a Kansas State road win, said the Bears just scratched the surface last year.

“Oh, we’re still building, and it’s getting much better than last year,” said Hall, who was second on the team in sacks behind linebacker. Terrel Bernard (7.5). “I’m really excited about our pass rush. We’ve emphasized that and are getting better every day.”

Maxwell said the D-line “picks up where we left off”.

“We work on movements every day,” he said. “Getting off the ball, coming off the rock, is a big part of it.”

DIVINE INTERVENTION: Hailing from Loyola High School in Huntington Beach, California, Utley got a few offers from Division III schools and a junior college before starting an email blitz.

“Honestly, I tried to talk to people in every way I could,” he said. “One of my high school coaches found an email from someone in the (Baylor football) office, which I emailed them and then they took it to the recruiting. And they were basically the only school that responded to me. “Three weeks later, I actually had a chance to move on. So there was a lot going on, but it was truly divine intervention in a way that brought me to Baylor.”

After serving out the 2018 season, Utley was a special team member on the 2019 Sugar Bowl team, then made 20 tackles and a fumble at recovery in the COVID abbreviated as a sophomore in 2020. He was awarded a scholarship last summer. and made six starts on the year, finishing with 24 tackles, two sacks and an interception for the 2021 Big 12 champions.

“It was pretty much everything I’d dreamed of and worked for,” Utley said of a scholarship. “I’ve always dreamed of calling my parents and saying, ‘Hey, you don’t have to pay for school anymore. I’ve got it.’ I got that opportunity a year ago and it’s been nothing but great since then.”

DO NOT LOOK THAT: The Bears, who were voted eighth in last year’s preseason poll of the Big 12 coaches, blew that out of the water by winning a school-record 12 games (12-2) and their third conference title in nine years.

A year later they are the preseason favorite and ranked 10e in the AFCA coaches poll released Monday.

“Honestly, we don’t look at that sort of thing,” said senior defensive end TJ Franklin who was a pick of the third team? Atlon magazine’s preseason All-Big 12 team. “We just know we have work to do, so we come out every day to grind. We know we have the potential to win the championship again and possibly get to the playoffs and win the national championship . So I feel like we should just keep our heads down and grind every day and get better.”

‘THAT’S OUR FASTBALL:’ Before Maxwell finally signed a football intent with Baylor in February 2017, Maxwell was committed to playing baseball at the University of New Mexico as a first baseman and hard-throwing right-handed pitcher.

Now his fastball stops the run for Baylor’s defense.

“Our motto is run the ball and stop the run. That’s our fastball,” said Maxwell, who was second in Baylor’s defense line last season with 27 tackles, 1 sacks, two QB hurries and a fumble at recovery. “We’re going to go out every day to run the ball and we’re going to stop the run.”

