Athlete announces she’s quitting tennis to focus on her family

Tennis phenom Serena Williams announced Tuesday that she will soon retire from tennis to focus on growing her family and shifting her efforts to her investment business.

“I never liked the word”pension.It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” Williams wrote in a statement Vogue essay. “I think of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m up to isevolution.I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.”

Williams, 40, hinted that she will leave the sport later this month after playing the US Open in the same tournament in which she won her first Grand Slam title in 1999, making her the face of tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner added: “The countdown has begun” to head in a different direction Instagram post shares her Vogue cover for the September issue. “I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different, but simply exciting, Serena,” she wrote.

Williams said she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are trying to have another child, and she “got information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel like, whenever we were ready, we could expand our family. “

She wrote that her daughter, Olympia, says she wants to be a big sister, but the 4-year-old only wants a sister.

“I’m the youngest of five sisters myself and my sisters are my heroes, so this felt like a moment I had to listen to very carefully,” Williams wrote.

The tennis star added that she never wanted to choose between playing tennis and starting a family, and earlier in her career she would have “never thought of children”.

“If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family,” she wrote. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that chance.”

Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia, Williams continued.

Williams reminded fans that she was two months pregnant with her daughter when she won her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017. But she said she will turn 41 this month and that “something has to give”.

Williams said the balance sheet in her life is also slowly shifting to her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures. She said she started investing nine years ago and fell in love with early stage startups.

Serena Ventures has since funded 16 unicorns, or companies worth more than $1 billion, including MasterClass, Impossible Foods and Noom, Williams said.

Williams said she doesn’t like to think about her legacy, but she hopes the hard times she went through as a professional tennis player will make it easier for the next generation of athletes.

“I’d like to think that thanks to the opportunities I get, female athletes feel like they can be themselves on the field,” she wrote. “They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick the ass and be proud of everything.”

She also addressed her fans in her essay, writing that she is “terrible at parting, the worst in the world”, but she is looking forward to trying to win the US Open after being knocked out of Wimbledon earlier this summer.

“Please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever express in words,” Williams said. “You’ve taken me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”