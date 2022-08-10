ITTF High Performance & Development Issues Semi-Annual Progress Report





We are pleased to share the progress we have made in the first half of 2022, with operations on all continents, along with our online services. We are delighted to continue the year as we began, with on-the-spot actions and direct interactions with our members Polona Cehovin, ITTF HPD Director For the second year, the Participation Program was launched in March 2022, to support MA (Member Association) activities, National Projects and Online Services performed by Participation Team members or external experts. This year, the program has expanded to provide MAs with additional services focused on grassroots development: talent identification, good governance and achieving gender balance. The three main incentives are now part of the program package: MA Activity, National Project and ITTF Online Services offered through Pingrofy. Each Member Association can benefit from one incentive annually for the next three years. The allocation was based on several criteria: MA category, rotation, proactivity and responsiveness in the previous year. Yelena Druzhkova, ITTF Head of Participation. Despite ongoing logistical challenges, continental development programs were running at pre-pandemic levels. The Equipment Assistance Program began delivering support packages to eligible MAs in partnership with TIBHAR, the regional initiative was launched, aiming to support regions in organizing regional activities tailored to their needs. of the Youth Grants initiative, the mentorship program continues after the great momentum it generated last year as the Quick Pathway program expanded and is now launching in Africa, the Americas, Asia and Oceania. In 2022, we aim to fully implement our continental development programs, which include programs/projects and incentives aimed at different areas to ensure the growth of table tennis in member associations, regions, continents and in general. Katarzyna Kubas, ITTF Head of Development. For a full report on HPD activities across the continents, see the Mid-Year Progress Report. General news High performance and development

