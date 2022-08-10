Preseason college football preview with B/R’s Adam Kramer

The 2022 college football season is almost upon us and there’s no better time to look at what lies ahead.

NCAA.com’s Michella Chester sat down with B/R’s Adam Kramer before the season to watch a preview of the season.

Without further ado, let’s get started. Here are some takeaways:

College Football Playoff Field Prediction

Fat from the start

Kramer predicts that for the second consecutive year and the third time in playoff history, the SEC will see two teams in the playoff. Below are his top four teams.

top four

Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson made the top four of Adam Kramer’s preseason.

All of Kramer’s top four teams have made multiple College Football Playoff appearances in their histories.

“The state of Ohio and Alabama were pretty easy selections,” Kramer said. “Clemson and Georgia were a little harder.”

Clemson

Kramer cites Clemson’s offensive struggle in 2021 as the reason for the difficulty with his prediction. Last year, DJ Uiagalelei struggled in his first full year as a starter, completing only 55 percent of his passes with a 9:10 touchdown interception ratio. In 2022, Clemson will have more options as a quarterback with veteran Uiagalelei, five-star recruit Cade Klubnik and former Clemson-turned-Northwestern transfer Hunter Johnson.

On the defense, Kramer predicts Clemson will bounce back and get “really good” with players returning from injury. One player who will be making his comeback is defensive lineman Bryan Breese, who played just four games and still earned All-ACC honors.

Georgia

Georgia had 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL championship team draw for 2021, but the national championship game that begins with quarterback Stetson Bennett returns below center.

“They can reload,” Kramer said, referring to Georgia’s top five recruiting classes (per 247Sports) on campus since 2018.

Ohio State and Alabama

Ohio State and Alabama round out Kramer’s playoff field as two strikingly similar teams. The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide both have two elite quarterbacks in CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, respectively. Both are surrounded by players with great skill positions. Kramer also sees the potential for Ohio State and Alabama to each have an elite defense by the end of the season.

2022 National Champion Prediction

Kramer predicts that Ohio State will stand on the podium as the 2022-23 College Football Playoff Champion.

“Ohio State checks all the boxes,” Kramer said. “Even though they lose two great wide receivers, they have a closet full of really good pass catchers. They have a great running back, they have CJ Stroud and they bring in one of the best defensive coordinators in the country (Jim Knowles) inside”.

First two teams out

Utah and Texas A&M are other Kramer teams that qualify for the preseason playoff field.

Utah is bubbling among the top four after an impressive performance in last year’s Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has potential in 2022, thanks to the talent on its roster.

“In terms of overall talent, there’s a lot, but a lot of it is young talent,” Kramer said. “They have shown that they can compete, but they have also found ways to lose matches. I think it will be another year.”

Under the radar teams

Here are three teams Kramer thinks are flying under the radar

Wisconsin

After struggling in 2021, with a 1-3 start, Wisconsin won eight of its last nine games to finish the season. The Badgers found their running back of the future on the run as true freshman Braelon Allen ran for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns at 6.8 yards per carry.

“He’s the closest to Derrick Henry ever,” Kramer said.

Kramer expects Wisconsin’s Big Ten West schedule to work in his favor in 2022. Still, questions remain about Wisconsin’s passing offense.

West Virginia

West Virginia returns many starters from a 2021 season in which the Mountaineers went 6-7, including five starters on the offensive line. Highly regarded but frequently injured quarterback JT Daniels hails from Georgia; if he were healthy, he might amplify the transgression.

Miami

Miami has a new head coach in Mario Cristobal of Oregon and a new offensive coordinator in Josh Gattis of Michigan. With all the change at the top, Miami remains the same quarterback with Tyler Van Dyke. He threw 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions last year as a true freshman en route to the ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

“Miami quietly closed strong last year,” Kramer said.

Leading Heisman Candidate

Alabama pass rushing linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is Kramer’s leading Heisman trophy candidate entering 2022.

“He’s the best player in the sport. He’s the best defensive player we’ve seen in the last ten years,” Kramer said.

Anderson led college football with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss in 2021, but when it comes to winning the Heisman, it’s an uphill battle as a defensive player.

“The Heisman is a quarterback-driven prize,” Kramer said. “It’s definitely an offensively driven prize.”

A defensive player has not won the Heisman since Charles Woodson in 1997. No defensive lineman has ever won the award.

What is the ceiling at USC?

Southern California won just four games last year. The Trojans have since brought in a new head coach in Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), a new defensive coordinator in Alex Grinch (Oklahoma), the Biletnikoff Award winner in wide receiver Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh), a freshman All-American quarterback in Caleb Williams ( Oklahoma) and a host of other talented transfers.

How all that talent comes together is one of the biggest storylines going into 2022.

“I’m super curious what the ceiling for USC will be,” said Kramer. “The ingredients are there for a special season.”

Non-conference games to watch

Here are Kramer’s three non-conference games to check out:

Houston is a playoff dark horse

Houston finished 2022 with a 12-2 record, winning 11 consecutive games before losing to Cincinnati in the AAC Championship game. The Cougars peaked in 16th place in the College Football Playoff rankings last year, beating Auburn in a bowl game. After seeing opponent Cincinnati become the first AAC team to ever make it to the College Football Playoff, Kramer sees Houston as a dark horse entering 2022.

“I’m not sure why Houston isn’t getting the same hype (as Cincinnati in 2021),” Kramer said. “I think Houston can at least flirt with that play-off talk.”