Serena Williams announces retirement plan: ‘I’m evolving away from tennis’ | American news
Serena Williams has said she is “evolving away from tennis” and looking to “reunite with her family” as she announced plans to retire.
Unlike her friend Caroline Wozniacki, who “felt a sense of relief when she retired in 2020”, Williams has admitted that there is “no luck for me in this subject”.
She writes in Vogue magazine: “I feel a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I hate it.”
She continues: “I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over. I love to win. I love the fight. I love to entertain.”
But she knows: “This is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little black girl who just wanted to play tennis”.
And it looks like the US Open – which starts in New York on August 29 – may well be her last tournament.
The American sports star recalls “feeling the energy of the crowd,” “night games at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows” and “hitting an ace on set point.”
Family is clearly an important consideration as the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles ponders her future.
Her daughter Olympia wants to “be a big sister,” she writes.
Williams “never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family”, adding: “I don’t think it’s fair.”
She explains: “If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family.
“But I’m turning 41 this month and something has to happen.
“Over the past year, Alexis (her husband) and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel like when we’re ready, we can add to our family.
“I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet outside.”
Illustrating her thought process, she adds, “I’ve never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me.
“Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m distracting myself from tennis to other things that are important to me.”
She continues: “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s to come.
“I started a family. I want to grow that family.”
Williams says retirement has been a difficult topic to negotiate, writing: “I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I should stop playing tennis.
“Alexis and I have barely talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud.
“It comes on, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat and I start to cry.”
Williams says she is “terrible at parting, the world’s worst”.
She thanks the fans and adds: “You’ve taken me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”
