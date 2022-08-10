Family speaks out about alleged assault at hockey camp

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

The scandal that is rocking Canada’s national sport has prompted a family in Toronto to speak out about an incident involving a 12-year-old boy that occurred while he was attending a week-long nightly summer hockey camp.

The family launched a $1.45 million lawsuit against the camp’s owner and management for “deliberate and/or negligent conduct.” They are also prosecuting four former campers for alleged physical and assault charges. Three of them were 11 years old at the time and one was 12. In a defence, they jointly deny “any allegations”.

Several years ago, the then 12-year-old boy walked into a shack and was grabbed, thrown to the ground and held there while four boys attempted to push a broomstick through his clothing through his anus, according to a filed claim. last year in Ontario Superior Court. He was told it was an “initiation”, but he did not give his consent. There were no escorts present.

The owner of Eagle Crest Resorts Ltd., which operates as Hockey Opportunity Camp, acknowledges in a statement that “inappropriate behavior” took place in a cabin, but paints a different picture of the events. The camp is located in Sundridge, Ontario, two and a half hours north of Toronto. On its website, the camp says it offers “the ultimate summer hockey team experience.”

According to a defence, the defense counsel learned that a boy and several other campers had been “gently beaten/prodded with a broom and were fully clothed at the time”.

“None of the campers reported feeling sexually violated in any way, and it was the understanding of these defendants… that such an incident was not sexual in nature and that no campers were physically injured.” Counselors were advised that the behavior was part of an “initiation” and that “most campers” participated voluntarily, the statement said.

That boy, now in his late teens, claims he was the victim of a sexual assault.

While the family has shied away from publicity about the incident that happened several years ago, they say they are now speaking out in the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal that has flared over the sports organization’s handling of previous sexual assaults involving young players.

The shocking revelations have made headlines across the country, sparking parliamentary hearings and calls for governance changes.

In the case of the hockey camp, the Star agreed not to identify the family and the underage suspects.

“It all makes me sick,” said the teen, referring to the Canadian hockey scandal. From his own experience, he said he was bullied in both middle and high school and was called “broom boy.” The bullying was exacerbated on social media.

The family statement said he still has “physical, psychological and emotional injuries”.

His father believes that many Canadians are currently shocked “by hockey in general and the culture of taking care of ourselves.” But I think that wall is coming down brick by brick.”

The teen’s mother wants to join a national conversation about toxic behavior and the culture of abuse and silence within sports: “I think it is our moral duty to have the power to speak out, because one voice may not enough to change things.”

The family’s claim statement, filed in 2021 and replacing an earlier lawsuit, alleges that none of the defendants contacted them or the police, and advised the boy and other campers not to share the incident with anyone. including their parents. It also claims that other guys were subjected to similar behavior.

His parents said they heard from their “emotionally shocked and crying son” what had happened and were appalled that no camp representative approached them. They reported “the attack and sexual assault” to Ontario Provincial Police and an investigation was launched. No charges were filed.

Michael Foulds, a lawyer representing Eagle Crest Resorts Ltd. represents Hockey Opportunity Camp, and its owner and director, Kevin McLaughlin, declined to comment, “as the matter is in court.” Angelo Sciacca, the lawyer representing the four youths, also declined to comment.

But in their defence, they deny that there was any sexual assault. For that reason, it says, the police were not notified and all parents with involved campers received a letter stating that the counselors had interrupted “some sort of initiation/hazing behavior.”

“What started as a feat of spraying sunscreen and hitting each other with a broom quickly escalated into inappropriate initiation acts where the broomstick was used to invade other people’s personal space,” the letter said.

“The parents have also received the letter to encourage the campers to discuss the incident with them,” the defense said.

While the teen’s parents claim the camp neglected its duty by failing to inform them of what happened, the defense says it’s because they picked up their son not at the camp but at the ice rink, which isn’t the rink. usual protocol followed.

The defendants say they took “all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of the boy and other campers”. It was also “very reasonable” to allow 12-year-olds to spend time in the cabins without direct supervision, but knowing there were chaperones around.

A separate statement of defense filed on behalf of the four alleged perpetrators also denies all allegations, except to admit that they were registered as campers that summer. Their lawyer said he would ask the courts to seal the civil file.

Justin Linden, the attorney representing the family, said media coverage of sexual assault in hockey played a major role in their decision to speak out.

He disagrees with an important aspect of the hockey camp’s defence.

“It’s beyond terrifying that they would try to hold a boy and penetrate him with a broom as anything other than assault,” he told the Star on Tuesday.

Linden’s law firm also acted for one of the main victims of the November 2018 incident at St. Michael’s College School in Toronto, when a boy was sexually assaulted in a locker room after a football game.

PART: