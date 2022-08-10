Washington Named For Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List





8/9/2022 18:10:00 PM Sophomore recipient contributes to preseason honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Sophomore Wide Receiver Parker Washington was on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Tuesday. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the best offensive player in Division I football who also meets one or more of the following criteria: Born in Texas and/or graduated from Texas High School and/or played to a Texas-based junior college or current play at a Texas Division I four-year college. Parker Washington So. WR 5-10 215 Sugar Land, Texas William B. Travis Also a member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Has appeared in 22 career games for the Nittany Lions and made 16 starts.

Owns 100 career receptions, 18th all-time at Penn State.

Has taken a pass in all 22 games.

Recorded 1,310 career receiving yards, ranking 22nd in program history.

Washington’s 100 receptions in his first two seasons are the second most ever at Penn State, behind only DaeSean Hamilton (127 combined receptions in 2014 and 2015).

In 2021, he had 64 receptions, 820 yards and five touchdowns, second on the team in all categories.

Held sixth in the Big Ten in receptions and ninth in receiving yards.

In 2021 12 receipts from more than 20 yards placed.

Was named Third Team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus in 2021. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the best offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; in particular, tenacity and determination to overcome adversity and injury in the pursuit of goals. The watchlist will be reduced to 16 semifinalists in November and five finalists in December. The finalists will be taken to Tyler, Texas for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet to be held on January 11, 2023. Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before playing in Texas. In his senior season, Campbell led the country with 1,744 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, making him Texas’ first Heisman Trophy winner. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers, where he earned the Rookie of the Year award in 1978 and led the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. Penn State Football Recognized on 2022 Preseason Watch Lists

Ji’Ayir Brown :Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award

Sean Clifford : Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award

Theo Johnson :Mackey Award

Keyvone Lee :Doak Walker Award

Joey Porter Jr. :Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy

Juice Scruggs :Rimington Trophy

Chris Stoll :Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Mannelly Award

Brenton Strange :Mackey Award

Mitchell Tinsley :Biletnikoff Prize

Parker Washington :Biletnikoff Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award For more information on joining the Nittany Lion Club and reserving new season tickets for the 2022 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. More than 5,300 new subscriptions have already been sold for the 2022 campaign.

