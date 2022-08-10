New Zealand pacer returns on central contract





The New Zealand cricketer has agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract so that the veteran pacer can spend more time with his family and be available to play in domestic leagues around the world.

While the decision won’t put an end to Boult’s stellar international career, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has made it clear that they will be prioritizing players currently on contract in the roster. Boult, a veteran of 78 Test matches and more than 130 white-ball games, said the ability to spend more time with his family in the coming years influenced his decision. “This has been a very difficult decision for me and I would like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point,” he said. “Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I am so proud of everything I have been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years. “Ultimately, this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable putting that first and preparing for life after cricket. “

Trent Boult claims hat-trick at Lord’s | CWC19 Boult is currently the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler, with the left-armer taking an impressive 169 wickets for New Zealand from a career of 93 matches and 50 left that began more than 10 years ago. Whether he can add anything to that number of matches remains to be seen, but Boult knows his decision will reduce his chances of being selected for international competitions in the future. “I still have a great desire to represent my country and feel that I have the skills to perform at an international level,” said Boult. “However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my selection chances. “That said, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move on to this next phase.”

CWC15 | Boult takes five wickets in three overs Boult takes 5 in 3 overs! David White, the New Zealand cricketer’s CEO, said he was disappointed to lose Boult as a fully contracted player, but is leaving on good terms and with their best wishes. “Trents has made a huge contribution to the Black Caps since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now regarded as one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. He was very proud of what he accomplished,” said White. “We have had several conversations and I know Trent understands that NZC will continue to prioritize those players with central or domestic contracts in terms of selection.”

