Sports
Jim Knowles Thinks Ryan Day Should Expect Ohio State Football to Have a Top 5 Defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day told Big Ten Media that he always expects the Ohio state football team to always have a top 10 defense.
Not playing to that standard the past two seasons, he hired Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State. Knowles understood what he was signing up for when he came, so while he didn’t shy away from Days’s comment, he didn’t quite agree with him either.
In Knowles’s mind, the top 10 isn’t good enough with the talent on this roster.
I wish he had said top five because that’s what we expect, Knowles said. We talk about having a silver bullet defense to reflect the traditions that have been around here. I tell the guys that means top five. That is what was urged.
The last time Ohio State had a top five defense was in 2019, when All-Americans Chase Young and Jeff Okudah led a group that finished 13-1, won a Big Ten title and was an interception away from reaching the top. the national title game before losing to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. It’s been looking for that in the years since, lacking both superstar production and the ability to stop the run.
The arrival of Knowles, combined with plenty of talented young players gaining valuable experience this season, should change that in 2022.
I see it across the board, Knowles said. These guys are hungry. They are tired of being labeled flawed in any way. They came here as the best players in the country and they just enjoy it. They want to be coached.
What else did Knowles say?
Lathan Ransom was unavailable for spring practice as he was still recovering from a leg injury sustained during the Rose Bowl. In the fall camp, Knowles first saw Ransom in action and he is impressed: he is great at pulling the trigger. He can see things and really react. It’s great to see him there.
Ohio State has only six scholarship corners going into the season, meaning they will always be one injury away from a problem. That reality is why security measures Cameron Martinez and Jantzen Dunn have also played corners this fall. Perry Eliano and Tim Walton suggested switching. Knowles said Martinez has been a playmaker, picking out his speed, toughness and mental ability.
Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg reinforce themselves as Ohio States novice Mike and Will linebackers.
Nearly a week into fall camp, Knowles says 25% of defense is installed, ahead of where he was at this point at other coaching stops.
Knowles thinks that a healthy Josh Proctor could be the best in the country in safety.
Linebacker CJ Hicks is still learning, but he’s already showing off the traits that made him a five-star prospect.
It’s too early to say how impactful cornerback JK Johnson will be this season.
Oklahoma State Transfer Tanner McCalister is still getting better as a nickel, despite it being his fifth year as a college football player: That’s why he came here.
Talk about five star safety. Sonny Styles is already flashing, even though he’s only here this summer. Knowles said Styles took the ball away from a running back in practice and doesn’t remember yelling at him unless it was good stuff.
Kourt Williams’ unique blend of size, speed and athleticism allows Ohio State to compete against running teams without taking a linebacker off the field. Could come in handy against the tight end of Notre Dame Michael Mayer.
Is excited by the depth in the defensive line with how they’ve gotten after the quarterback and in the run game.
