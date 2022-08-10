Serena Williams Evolving Away From Tennis And Retiring After US Open

Serena Williams has announced she will soon retire from tennis and says the countdown has begun for her illustrious career in the sport, with the US Open later this month set to be her last tournament.

In an interview with Fashionsaid the 23-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest players in tennis history: I never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. Perhaps the best word to describe what I intend to do is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.

Williams, who will turn 41 in September, added on Instagram. There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, I enjoy tennis. But now the countdown has begun. I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks.

The US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, starts on August 29. I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the field. I’m terrible at saying goodbye, the world’s worst, she said. Williams also said the decision was made with reluctance, adding: it is the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to stand at this crossroads.

In the I-essay about FashionWilliams said the desire to grow her family and have a second child was one of the motivating factors behind her decision. The American gave birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017 and revealed that her child wanted to have a sister. This felt like a moment I need to listen to very carefully, Williams said. Believe me, I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family… But I’m turning 41 this month, and I have something to offer.

Williams will leave behind one of the greatest careers in the sport. Raised in Compton, California with her older sister Venus and taught to play by their father Richard, the Williams sisters broke through racial barriers and paved a path through which they both dominated tennis for most of the past 25 years.

Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles, seven Australian Opens, six US Opens and three French Opens, as well as four Olympic gold medals. She was ranked No. 1 for a total of 319 weeks and became the oldest No. 1 in the world at age 35 in 2017, shortly after her last grand slam title at the Australian Open, a tournament she won while two months pregnant.

Williams leaves Center Court after her defeat to Harmony Tan at Wimbledon this year (Getty images)

After giving birth, Williams reached four more Grand Slam finals, including two at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018. She retired from the sport for nearly a year after tore her hamstring in the first round of Wimbledon in 2021, but returned to the All England earlier this year. Club. summer in a first round defeat to Harmony Tan at Center Court.

While Williams has not explicitly stated that the US Open will be her last tournament, she has participated in a series of Grand Slam warm-up tournaments in New York with the intent of preparing her for entry into Flushing Meadows. Williams won her first singles match in over a year in the opening round of the Canadian Open last night, but dropped a clue that her retirement was imminent.

Williams is deeply involved in her venture capital firm Serena Ventures. At Wimbledon, Williams said Serena Ventures felt more like my life than tennis, adding: When you have a business, you really have to go for it. It absolutely literally takes all of my extra time. And it’s fun.

Williams is one short of Margaret Court’s all-time grand slam record and her 24 titles. Unfortunately I was not ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York, she told me Fashion. But I’m going to try.