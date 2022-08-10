‘Hockeyland’, a documentary about hockey in northern Minnesota, opens September 9 – Twin Cities





“Hockeyland,” a documentary that follows two high school hockey teams in northern Minnesota in the 2019-20 season, opens in Minnesota theaters on September 9. The film follows Hermantown boy hockey players and Eveleth-Gilbert. It had already premiered in Minnesota movie theaters last February, and it has also been shown at several national documentaries film festivals. A dozen Minnesota theaters have confirmed bookings beginning September 9. Later in September, the release will expand to other Midwestern cities and eventually elsewhere in the US and Canada. “Hockeyland” was directed by Tommy Haines, who co-produced the film with JT Haines (his brother) and Andrew Sherburne. Their company, Northland Films, is billing “Hockeyland” as the third feature in a trilogy of hockey films, including a 2008 pond hockey film and a 2010 film about the US hockey team that won gold at the 1960 Winter Olympics. Tommy and JT Haines grew up with hockey at Mountain Iron. The film is distributed by Greenwich Entertainment, the company that also brought the Oscar-winning documentary ‘Free Solo’ to the cinema. “Their proven track record with action-oriented documentaries and arthouse audiences is a perfect combination for an observational coming-of-age hockey story,” Tommy Haines said in a statement. Critics have compared ‘Hockeyland’ to ‘Hoosiers’ and ‘Friday Night Lights’. Writing in The Guardian, Dave Caldwell observed: that “The film insists that it is icy cold during the hockey season in northern Minnesota, with many overhead shots of remote forests, with bare tree branches blackened next to the fallen snow on the ground. It is best to watch this film by a fire.”

