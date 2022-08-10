



By Kirunda Wycliffe Luminaire Uganda vs Kenya Location: Grainville Ground Time: 13:00 FOOD Cricket cranes will face a well-known opponent, Kenya, in a highly anticipated match, with both sides looking for their second win of the tournament. Both teams started their campaign in the third round of ICC Challenge league B trailing, losing their opener, but later winning in their second game against Italy. Uganda comes to this game with a much better punch, with Arnold Otwani in form and Ronak Patel having scored a well-constructed and calculated half-century in the previous game against Italy, but he needs reinforcements from other players. As well as the opener against Jersey, where cricket cranes did so well with the bat but lacked extra defenses, Dinesh Nakrani and Frank Nsubuga reacted well with the ball against Italy to help Uganda narrow Italy down to a small score. Uganda took its first win with an unchanged line-up to the one playing against Jersey in the opener, but with plenty of fast and young pace on the bench, coach Lawrence Mahatlane might have been forced to give the young pace bowlers a chance with Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta replaced one of the 11 players. On the other hand, Kenya faces Uganda after racking up maximum points against Italy in a match that nearly went to the limit but later reacted defensively to earn it all. Rakep Patel had a good time with the ball, scoring a century against Italy in their previous game and he also held out for half a century the last time the two teams faced each other, and a few other players like Alex Obanda and Karim Irfan would can be the players to watch. The last time the two teams faced each other, Uganda won by 6 wickets behind Kampala in the same format in the second leg of ICC Challenge League B, but tomorrow’s result will depend on who uses more tactics. Uganda needs a collective strength from all their players to maximize every chance at hand and rack up maximum points against Kenya to keep alive their chances of progressing to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers. A win for Cricket Cranes will put them comfortably in the first two places regardless of the result between Hong Kong and Jersey, who face each other tomorrow at Farmers cricket ground.

