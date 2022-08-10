Naomi Osaka moved to tears in heartbreaking scenes

Naomi Osaka burst into tears after being hurt at the Canadian Open. Image: Getty

Naomi Osaka burst into tears at the Canadian Open in Toronto after sustaining a back injury in her first round match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion trailed Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 6-7 (4-7) 0-3 on Tuesday when she decided to retire.

The former world No. 1 had received treatment from a trainer during the match but decided it wasn’t worth going through the pain with the US Open just around the corner.

Osaka was in tears as she shook hands with Kanepi and left the court.

“I felt my back from the start of the game, and despite trying to get through it, I just couldn’t make it today,” Osaka said after the game.

“I want to thank Kaia for the good game and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

the disappointing setback continues a frustrating time for Osakawhich has seen its ranking drop to number 39 in recent months.

She chose to skip Wimbledon in June due to some niggling injuries and hoped to find form for the final grand slam of the year in New York.

Naomi Osaka wipes away tears after being hurt at the Canadian Open. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Osaka was eliminated in her last three competitions in the first or second round, including a straight-set loss to Coco Gauff at last week’s Silicon Valley Classic.

That was her first tournament since the French Open when she recovered from an Achilles tendon injury.

Prior to that run, she had her best tournament of the year when she reached the Miami Open final in early April before losing to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

She later tweeted, “Today is just really not a good day.”

31st-ranked Kanepi will next play as Spain’s eighth seed Garbine Muguruza.

Tennis fans and commentators went crazy to Osaka on Tuesday.

Ajla Tomljanovic advances to Canadian Open

Elsewhere, Ajla Tomljanovic advanced to the second round with a 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-3) win over Veronika Kudermetova.

The 29-year-old Australian needed two hours and 19 minutes on Tuesday to beat the Russian number 18 in the world and face the Polish Swiatek.

Meanwhile title defender Camila Giorgi Beats Reigning US Open Champion Emma Raducanu 7-6 (7-0) 6-2.

Ninth-seeded Raducanu led 2-0 in the second set, but the Italian closed on a flourish and secured the next six games with a mix of solid returns, net play and movement.

Naomi Osaka receives medical attention for a back injury at the Canadian Open. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

“It was a great game. It’s always nice to come back here to Canada. I like to play here,” said Giorgi.

Next up for the 30-year-old is Belgium’s Elise Mertens, who beat Hungary’s Anna Bondar 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Giorgi’s match started about five hours after 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who also competes in the hard court event this week, announced her plans to retire.

Also making it to the round of 32 was 10th seed Coco Gauff, a 6-1 6-3 winner over compatriot Madison Brengle.

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic won 6-4 6-2 against Czech Tereza Martincova, and Chinese Zheng Qinwen defeated Canadian wildcard Rebecca Marino 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

with agencies

