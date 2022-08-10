Shock about death Rudi Koertzen in car accident

Rudi Koertzen has died at the age of 73 after a car accident in South Africa. Image: Getty

The cricket world mourns the tragic death of refereeing legend Rudi Koertzen in a car accident in South Africa. He was 73.

Koertzen, known as the Slow Death because of the time it took him to raise his hand to spend a batsman, was returning to his home in Eastern Cape Province after playing in a golf tournament when the accident happened. .

‘SAD TO SEE’: Chris Lynn’s $700,000 Action Against Australia

‘SHAMELESS’: Australia under fire for cricket gold at Comm Games

South Africa’s Algoa FM radio station reported that Koertzen and three other people were killed in a head-on collision near the town of Riversdale in the Western Cape province.

Cricket South Africa announced Koertzen’s death on Tuesday morning, but did not provide details about the accident.

Koertzen, who was one of cricket’s most respected umpires, has stood in 108 Tests, a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 T20s in an 18-year career.

His first Test was during South Africa’s return to international cricket in 1992, after a 22-year ban due to apartheid, while he retired in 2010.

Koertzen was known for his unique method of putting out a batter, slowly raising his left arm while pointing his finger at the batter.

It became known as the “slow finger of death”, while also calling his autobiography “Slow Death”.

“I used to hold my hands in front of me and every time there was a roll call, I would fold them against my ribs,” Koertzen once said in an interview.

“Then someone told me ‘Rudi, you can’t do that. Every time you raise your hands to fold them, the bowler thinks you’re going to give him a wicket’.

“So I started grabbing my wrists at the back. The finger comes out slowly because it takes a while for me to release my grip at the back.”

Rudi Koertzen poses with a commemorative trophy after his last Test match as a referee. (Photo by Gareth Copley/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cricket world in shock by death Rudi Koertzen

Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “The passing of this titan is a sad loss for the game.”

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, who has since surpassed Koertzen’s record for most official international matches, described Koertzen’s death as a very great loss.

Story continues

“I’ve played so many games with him,” Dar said.

“He was not only a very good referee, but also an excellent colleague, always very cooperative on the field and always willing to help off the field. His demeanor also made him highly respected by players.”

Rudi Koertzen during an Ashes Test match between Australia and England in 2009. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Fellow South African Marais Erasmus described Koertzen as “strong character, physically and mentally.”

Erasmus said of Koertzen: He paved the way for South African umpires to reach the world stage and made us all believe that it is possible. A true legend. As a young referee I learned a lot from him.

Former Sri Lankan star and former MCC chairman Kumar Sangakkara described Koertzen in a tweet as a great friend and referee. Honest, outspoken and loved the game.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag described how Koertzen would berate him if he played a hasty shot, telling him: Play wisely, I want to see your at bat.

Koertzen was an avid golfer, who maintained a single-digit handicap until his death.

The South African team, which is in England for a test series next week, wore black armbands on Tuesday to commemorate the first day of a game against England Lions in Canterbury.

with agencies

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.