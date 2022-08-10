Sports
List of Indian gold medalists in Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022: As the 2022 Commonwealth Games entered their 11th and final day, the Indian contingent in the multi-sport event left no stone unturned to make the country proud. With 22 gold medals across disciplines, India’s performance in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is not only commendable, but a great example of how regular practice and timely support can encourage athletes across the country. Commonwealth Games 2022 started with the opening ceremony on July 28, while the closing ceremony of the event was held on August 8, 2022. While CWG 2022 opened on July 28, the events of various sports did not start until the following day, July 29, 2022.
At the Commonwealth Games 2022, as India’s achievements draw worldwide attention, here we are with the list of Indian gold medalists in CWG 2022 along with the sport in which they won the medal.
CWG 2022: List of Indian Gold Medalists in Commonwealth Games
1. Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu claimed India’s first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. A star weightlifter from India went on a record-breaking bout in 2022 Commonwealth Games, claiming four of them in a powerful performance.
2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga
Jeremy Lalrinnunga claimed the second gold medal pushing India to the top six in the medal tally on the third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 31. He is an Indian weightlifter from Aizwal, Mizoram who represented India at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.
3. Anchita Sheul
Weightlifter Anchita Sheuli continued India’s win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as the player won India’s third gold medal in CWG 2022.
4. Indian Women Lawn Bowls Team
For the first time ever, India’s Lawn Bowls women’s team made history by winning the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 2 and making the country proud.
5. Men’s table tennis team
Harmeet Desai upped his game in the decisive singles as the Indian men’s table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a fierce battle against Singapore in Birmingham on August 2, 2022.
6. Sudhir
Sudhir claimed the gold medal in the men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second attempt to collect 134.5 points and set the record break from the Games.
7. Sakshi Maliko
Wrestler Sakshi Malik won gold in the women’s 62kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her win boosted the country’s rising medal tally.
8. Deepak Punia
Wrestler Deepak Punia contributed to the rise in India’s medal tally by winning 86kg gold for men’s freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
9. Vinesh Phogat
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her final group match against Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don of Sri Lanka to secure a gold medal in the women’s 53kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
10. Naveen
Naveen won a gold medal in the men’s 74kg freestyle category in wrestling when he defeated Pakistani Mohammed Sharif Tahir.
11. Bhavina Patel
Star Indian para table tennis star Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in women’s singles class 3-5 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
12. Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won gold in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling after defeating Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
13. Nitu Ganghas
Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas won the 48 kg Commonwealth Games title with gold medal in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.
14. Amit Panghal
It rained gold for India when Indian boxer Amit Panghal took first place among 51kg men in Birmingham 2022.
15. Older Paul
Eldhos Paul led India’s historic 1-2 finish in the men’s triple jump in the 2022 Commonwealth Games when he won a rare gold medal in athletics events and was also followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker.
16. Nikhat Zareen
Boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to win gold.
17. Mixed Team Table Tennis
Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja won India’s mixed doubles gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
18. PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu has once again made the country proud by winning a gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The badminton player defeated Canada’s Michelle Li 21-15 21-13 in the women’s singles final to win a gold medal at CWG 2022.
19. Bajrang Punia
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia defended his title in the 65kg competition, winning three of his four fights in the opening rounds. Wrestler Bajrang Punia made the country proud by winning gold in the men’s 65 kg category.
20. Lakshya Seno
After PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen took the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Badminton in men’s singles.
21. Sharat Kamal
Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his dominance at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham by winning a gold medal in men’s singles table tennis.
22. Men’s Double Badminton
Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy won the gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Gold Medalists
Medalist
Sport
Event
Medal
Mirabai Chanu
Weightlifting
Women 49 kg
Gold
Jeremy Lalrinnunga
Weightlifting
Men 67 kg
Gold
They have Sheul . done
Weightlifting
Men 37 kg
Gold
India’s Lawn Bowls Women’s Team
lawn bowls
Women’s Fours Team
Gold
Men’s Table Tennis Team
Table tennis
men’s team
Gold
Sudhir
Para Powerlifting
Heavyweight Men
Gold
Bajrang Punic
wrestle
Men 65 kg category
Gold
Sakshi Maliko
wrestle
Women’s category 62 kg
Gold
Deepak Punic
wrestle
Men’s category 86 kg
Gold
Vinesh Phogat
wrestle
Category women 53 kg
Gold
naveen
wrestle
men’s freestyle 74 kg category
Gold
Bhavina Patel
Table tennis
class ladies singles
Gold
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
wrestle
57 kg freestyle men
Gold
|Nitu Ganghas
boxing
category 48 kg ladies
Gold
|Eldhose Paul
Athletics
triple jump men
Gold
|Amit Panghal
boxing
category men 51 kg
Gold
|Nikhat Zareen
boxing
category 50 kg ladies
Gold
|Table Tennis Mixed Team
Table tennis
Table tennis mixed doubles
Gold
|PV Sindhu
Badminton
Women’s Singles
Gold
|Lakshya Seno
Badminton
Men’s singles
Gold
|Sharat Kama
Table tennis
Men’s singles
Gold
|Men’s Double Badminton
Badminton
Men’s doubles
Gold
India delivered its best performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after the 2010 edition, which took place in New Delhi. The above mentioned list of Indian gold medalists in CWG 2022 will help you to know the names and sports of the Indian gold medalists in the multi-sport event taking place in Birmingham.
CWG 2022: Complete List of Indian Medalists and Medal Counting on the Final Day of Commonwealth Games
GK Quiz at Commonwealth Games 2022
