CWG 2022: As the 2022 Commonwealth Games entered their 11th and final day, the Indian contingent in the multi-sport event left no stone unturned to make the country proud. With 22 gold medals across disciplines, India’s performance in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is not only commendable, but a great example of how regular practice and timely support can encourage athletes across the country. Commonwealth Games 2022 started with the opening ceremony on July 28, while the closing ceremony of the event was held on August 8, 2022. While CWG 2022 opened on July 28, the events of various sports did not start until the following day, July 29, 2022.

At the Commonwealth Games 2022, as India’s achievements draw worldwide attention, here we are with the list of Indian gold medalists in CWG 2022 along with the sport in which they won the medal.

CWG 2022: List of Indian Gold Medalists in Commonwealth Games

1. Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu claimed India’s first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. A star weightlifter from India went on a record-breaking bout in 2022 Commonwealth Games, claiming four of them in a powerful performance.

2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga claimed the second gold medal pushing India to the top six in the medal tally on the third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 31. He is an Indian weightlifter from Aizwal, Mizoram who represented India at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.

3. Anchita Sheul

Weightlifter Anchita Sheuli continued India’s win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as the player won India’s third gold medal in CWG 2022.

4. Indian Women Lawn Bowls Team

For the first time ever, India’s Lawn Bowls women’s team made history by winning the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 2 and making the country proud.

5. Men’s table tennis team

Harmeet Desai upped his game in the decisive singles as the Indian men’s table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a fierce battle against Singapore in Birmingham on August 2, 2022.

6. Sudhir

Sudhir claimed the gold medal in the men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second attempt to collect 134.5 points and set the record break from the Games.

7. Sakshi Maliko

Wrestler Sakshi Malik won gold in the women’s 62kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her win boosted the country’s rising medal tally.

8. Deepak Punia

Wrestler Deepak Punia contributed to the rise in India’s medal tally by winning 86kg gold for men’s freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

9. Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her final group match against Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don of Sri Lanka to secure a gold medal in the women’s 53kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

10. Naveen

Naveen won a gold medal in the men’s 74kg freestyle category in wrestling when he defeated Pakistani Mohammed Sharif Tahir.

11. Bhavina Patel

Star Indian para table tennis star Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in women’s singles class 3-5 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

12. Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won gold in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling after defeating Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

13. Nitu Ganghas

Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas won the 48 kg Commonwealth Games title with gold medal in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

14. Amit Panghal

It rained gold for India when Indian boxer Amit Panghal took first place among 51kg men in Birmingham 2022.

15. Older Paul

Eldhos Paul led India’s historic 1-2 finish in the men’s triple jump in the 2022 Commonwealth Games when he won a rare gold medal in athletics events and was also followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker.

16. Nikhat Zareen

Boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to win gold.

17. Mixed Team Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja won India’s mixed doubles gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

18. PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has once again made the country proud by winning a gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The badminton player defeated Canada’s Michelle Li 21-15 21-13 in the women’s singles final to win a gold medal at CWG 2022.

19. Bajrang Punia

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia defended his title in the 65kg competition, winning three of his four fights in the opening rounds. Wrestler Bajrang Punia made the country proud by winning gold in the men’s 65 kg category.

20. Lakshya Seno

After PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen took the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Badminton in men’s singles.

21. Sharat Kamal

Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his dominance at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham by winning a gold medal in men’s singles table tennis.

22. Men’s Double Badminton

Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy won the gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham.

Medalist Sport Event Medal Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women 49 kg Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting Men 67 kg Gold They have Sheul . done Weightlifting Men 37 kg Gold India’s Lawn Bowls Women’s Team lawn bowls Women’s Fours Team Gold Men’s Table Tennis Team Table tennis men’s team Gold Sudhir Para Powerlifting Heavyweight Men Gold Bajrang Punic wrestle Men 65 kg category Gold Sakshi Maliko wrestle Women’s category 62 kg Gold Deepak Punic wrestle Men’s category 86 kg Gold Vinesh Phogat wrestle Category women 53 kg Gold naveen wrestle men’s freestyle 74 kg category Gold Bhavina Patel Table tennis class ladies singles Gold Ravi Kumar Dahiya wrestle 57 kg freestyle men Gold Nitu Ganghas boxing category 48 kg ladies Gold Eldhose Paul Athletics triple jump men Gold Amit Panghal boxing category men 51 kg Gold Nikhat Zareen boxing category 50 kg ladies Gold Table Tennis Mixed Team Table tennis Table tennis mixed doubles Gold PV Sindhu Badminton Women’s Singles Gold Lakshya Seno Badminton Men’s singles Gold Sharat Kama Table tennis Men’s singles Gold Men’s Double Badminton Badminton Men’s doubles Gold

India delivered its best performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after the 2010 edition, which took place in New Delhi. The above mentioned list of Indian gold medalists in CWG 2022 will help you to know the names and sports of the Indian gold medalists in the multi-sport event taking place in Birmingham.

