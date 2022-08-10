English, Slusher ready to level off as U-21 World Championships begin





TV SCHEDULE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS U-21 If history is any judgement, the World Under-21 Men’s Lacrosse Championships will end as it began: with a game between the United States and Canada. This time there would be the extra wrinkle of Princeton vs. Princeton. The tournament kicks off on Wednesday in Limerick, Ireland, with a game at noon against the US and Canada (7am Eastern time), the teams that have met in the final in each of the last five editions of the tournament. The United States team features Princeton’s Alex Slusher while fellow Tiger Sam English plays for the Canadians. “We are always proud when our boys play at international level,” said Princeton head coach Matt Madalon , who led the Tigers to the NCAA Final Four last season. “We will keep our fingers crossed for both of them. They are both great players and they are also great ambassadors for Princeton Lacrosse and Princeton University.” The U-21 designation is a one-time change from the tournament that is traditionally a U-19 event. The tournament was originally scheduled to be contested in 2020, but has been postponed for two years due to the pandemic. The US and Canada are in Group A, along with England, Australia and the Haudenosaunee. All five of these teams will automatically advance to the 12-team knockout stage, along with the top three teams in Group B (Israel, Czech Republic, Japan, Puerto Rico) and Group C (Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Jamaica), such as as well as the best team in fourth place from those groups. Every game in the US and Canada will be available on ESPN+. The championship game on August 20 and the second semifinal on August 18 are on ESPNU. Slusher was Princeton’s leading goalscorer in the 2022 season with 46, which put him along with Chris Massey for fifth place in a single season in the program’s history, and 10 assists, for 56 points. Slusher was also the only Princeton player to score at least one goal in every game. Engels finished the season with 30 goals and 18 assists Australia is the only team other than the US or Canada to reach the championship game, something that happened twice. The United States has won each of its previous eight tournaments, including in 2016, when the Americans defeated the Canadians 13-12 to win the gold medal. Princeton was well represented on that team, with captain Austin Sims and top scorer Michael Sowers.

