Serena Williams is more than a tennis talent: she showed black women that we could be ourselves | Natasha Henry

If you can see it, you can be it.

It’s a phrase regularly preached by sporting governing bodies, educators, and diversity advocates in the media, like myself. While it’s a cheap phrase, it’s 100% true.

When you are the first of your race, nationality, gender, sexuality or culture to achieve something, not only do you become the face of the country or team you represented at the time, but for many you become the physical representation of everyone who looks like you.

So when I think of Serena Williams quitting the sport she’s devoted her life to writing for Vogue that she would evolve from tennis to other things that are important to me. I tend to think her greatest legacy will be the one she continues to build off the field.

There’s no way we can ignore her record: 23 grand slam titles (so far), 14 grand slam doubles titles, and four Olympic gold medals just to name a few.

But her greatest achievement has nothing to do with Wimbledon, a grand slam or a tennis racket. Rather, it’s the way she keeps trying to create a world where little girls like her and me don’t have to suffer from the things she did or feel left out of the worlds we often were. As a sports journalist, I understand the journey of starting out in a world where people don’t expect to see you, or don’t always welcome you with open arms.

So the way Serena and Venus stepped into a world where no one sounded like them or looked like them, and consistently proved they had a right to be there, was not just a win for them, but a win for each and every one of them. we little black girls who never thought these kind of dreams were dreams we could make real.

When they told Serena that her colorful competition outfits were the wrong color, she found one that was brighter; when they doubted the style or texture of her hair, she changed it again; and when they told her that her beautiful black body was too manly, she got stronger and won even more titles.

Serena Williams at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala, New York City, May 2019. Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

When barbs were thrown, she kept her pride and her dignity. In 2014, Shamil Tarpischev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation, mocked Serena and her sister Venus as the Williams brothers. She called him extremely sexist and racist and continued to make history. When last year Ion Iriac, the former Olympic tennis player and director of the Madrid Open, claimed she should have the decency to leave the sport because of her age and weight, she was as strong and unflappable as she’s always been on the run. field. The denigrators were always there, but they always came second. Time and again she confused tennis players, mostly middle-class players, with the way she stood up for herself. She always felt like one of us.

And many may not know that her commitment to society and inclusivity extends beyond the Wimbledon courts. She was one of the first investors in LA women’s soccer team Angel Cityher family is involved in several charities and she has worked with other organizations to protect children during the pandemic.

I think the only person who represents this more than Serena Williams is her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, another sports superstar who continues to break the rules and take on every challenge.

We all felt it when Williams said:: It has been said that I don’t belong in women’s sports, but in men, because I look stronger than many other women. No, I just work hard and I was born with this tough body and I’m proud of it.

Here was someone in the public eye, who looked like us, who told us it was okay to be us. Willy T Ribbs, Althea Gibson and Arthur Wharton all ran so that Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams and Viv Anderson could run. We’ve already seen others like Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens follow Williams’ lead, and many more will follow.

Williams showed us not to be distracted by racism, body shaming, or misogyny. And as a black woman of a similar age, to me and those around me it was a message that felt strong and deep, a message we needed to hear, and a call to action we’d been waiting for. For us, especially those of us who loved sports, she was the speaker we needed. And while she may be retiring, the loss of tennis is society’s gain, as she continues to remind us of how powerful we are, how strong we are, and how capable we are as talented black women.

When one of the greats says goodbye, I say thank you.