Sports
Florida Soccer claims 2-0 Exhibition win over North Florida
Two different Gator goalscorers gave Florida a 2-0 exhibition game over North Florida on Tuesday.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. A goal from two different Gators gave Florida a 2-0 win over North Florida in practice action at Donald R. Dizney Stadium on Tuesday night.
Tonight was Samantha Bohon‘s first game as the Gators’ head coach. She was named Florida head coach in May after leading Embry-Riddle for 15 seasons.
Tuesday’s score:
Florida scored in the 34e minute of freshman redshirt’s first shot Sophie White’s collegiate career. A touch through the middle by senior Alivia Gonzalez setting up the winning strike. White was able to fire the 15-yard shot from center to dodge the approaching defenders and hit the top left crossbar to blast into.
Senior Syd Kennedy in the 76e minute to close the evening’s score. Kennedy created space with a few right-left moves before scoring on a 20-yard right foot shot.
What they said:
What did you think of today’s performance?
“For the past seven or eight days we’ve been up against each other. It’s been good to take on someone else who doesn’t know what we’re trying to do and just see how our team is handling that match day.
“I loved that we had moments where we didn’t play particularly well, and then they fought and they fought to come back. It was nice to see the reaction and that they could sort of correct themselves. We tried to working by teaching them why we do things so they can adjust halfway through the game and not have to wait for us. I really loved the heart and the fight and just the connection and camaraderie they had here.” Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon
When starting the competition:
“We worked hard all the time to get all our reps in. I think we can all say we were pumped to get off the ground today and play a real opponent.” senior Syd Kennedy
On her right footed target:
“Oh my god. It was a great setup from Sophie [White] and the hard work of the whole team. It was a great feed from Sophie. She said she heard me screaming, so that’s always nice to hear. And then I put it on my right foot, which is an honor for Coach because she yelled at me during the game to trust my right foot. So I hit him with my right foot and then I saw him go over the keeper. It was definitely a good feeling.” senior Syd Kennedy
Next one:
The final exhibition game of the 2022 preseason action is against Tampa on Friday.
Date: Aug 12
Time: 6:00 PM ET
Venue: Donald R. Dizney Stadium
Open access
Today’s Box Score:
Florida vs North Florida
Stadium: Donald R. Dizney Stadium (220)
|Goals per period
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|North Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|1
|1
|2
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2022/8/9/florida-soccer-claims-2-0-exhibition-win-over-north-florida.aspx
