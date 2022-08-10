Serena Williams quits tennis as she played on her own terms





She is a symbol. A persona. An athlete who has gone far beyond the footsteps of her pioneering sister and has come to rule a secluded, predominantly white sport. She refuses to stop there. Announcing her plans to retire from tennis, Serena Williams said on Tuesday that she will focus her life far beyond sports, instead prioritizing being a mom, a fashion maker, a venture capitalist and more. She will shape her future as she sees fit. That’s oh-so-serena. She’s always done it her way, always operated on her own terms. It has made her special, uniquely capable, and loved and has at times been criticized. It has helped her become one of the greatest athletes ever to give us a black woman who grew from humblest American beginnings into a star whose magnetic pull extends far beyond the boundaries of the sport.

Her announcement, in a Vogue magazine cover story Revealed on Tuesday that she would be leaving tennis after playing the US Open later this month matched the transcendent figure she has become.

It’s easy to forget that her championship journey, which included 23 Grand Slam singles titles, just below Margaret Court’s record of 24, began with a win at the US Open in 1999. At age 17, Serena became the first black player since Arthur Ashe in 1975 to win a Grand Slam title and the first black player to win a slam since Althea Gibson in 1958.

Williams became the personification of athletic greatness, carrying the aspirations of gender and racial equality for at least two decades. Along the way, she showed the world the incredible power of breaking boundaries and erasing norms. The Vogue article, a first-person account, feels tellingly symbolic, even if it was long overdue given Williams’ struggles in recent years. She didn’t share the news on her Instagram account, on ESPN or at a post-game press conference. No, Williams does what she wants, when she wants, the way she wants.

Of course she has Anna Wintour, tennis-loving editor of Vogue, on speed dial. Of course, she would announce through one of the world’s leading fashion magazines that she is taking a break from tennis.

Serena Williams has never been defined by tennis. With the retirement news, our memories of her come in waves. Oh, how she loved to entertain and put on a show. Isn’t that what attracted us? She had a talent, a hunger, a desire that demanded to be seen. Watching her stride on a Grand Slam center court for a first round match or a final under pressure was entertainment at its finest. She drew crowds to the moment and brought people along who would otherwise never watch a tennis match. Those new fans, and many tried-and-true tennis enthusiasts who had watched the match for years, stood behind her as she struggled or became embroiled in disputes over how fiercely she sometimes broke the norms of on-court decorum. Who can forget the 2018 US Open, when she clashed violently with the chair umpire who gave her first a point and then an entire game towards the end of a loss to Naomi Osaka? The full spectrum of her tennis career weaves together the dozens of heartbreaking victories and the sometimes excruciating disappointments in the tapestry that is Serena Williams.

Race can never be disregarded when we talk about Serena, or Venus Williams, the older sister that started it all. Their blackness and physical stature, set against a tennis world where only a few shared a similar look, found it breathtaking. Ashe and Gibson were great players who were great at times. Yannick Noah, the mixed son of a black Cameroonian father and white mother, won the French Open in 1983. A few other black players, both men and women, made short but significant tracks on tennis.

No one stepped on top of the game or dominated it with the pounding consistency of the Williams sisters. Serena added a daring challenge to the venture, as predicted with certainty by their father, Richard Williams, who even when Venus first splashed onto the tennis scene, said Serena would become the greatest in tennis history.

Can you imagine Jimmy Evert, Chris Everts’ father, coach and member of Chris Everts’ tennis club, saying the same thing about his daughter when she came on the scene in the early 1970s? Nothing Serena Williams ever did was limited by tradition. Defying the status quo, she played with a blend of consistent, pole-axing power and touch at the net, fueled by age-old serve and an iron will of boxers. Only the elite of the elite can change the way their sport is practiced. Consider Stephen Curry’s influence on modern basketball and his fixation on outdoor shooting. Or Tiger Woods’ revolutionary impact on golf. Add Williams to the mix.

Others, for example, played a power game for her Jennifer Capriati, just as there were other three-pointers for Curry. Williams took the game to new heights. She went into that 1999 US Open final against Martina Hingis, who had been catapulted to the top of the rankings by playing with finesse and taking every corner as dictated by the old guard. After Williams sent power, speed and grit to Hingis, 6-3, 7-6, tennis would never be the same. Think not only about Williams’ game, but her style, how she went beyond the old standards of fashion and looks set in tennis since the Victorian era.

Williams appeared as her full self, her hair braided or beaded or sometimes colored blond. On the field, she wore outfits in every color: blue, red, pink, black, brown, you name it. She wore studs, sequins and boots disguised as tennis shoes or was it the other way around?

She wore clothes that swung and waved, or that showed off her belly and strong shoulders with pride. She made the full-body catsuit a thing at the 2002 US Open and the talk of Paris at the 2018 French Open. I feel like a warrior in it, a warrior princess, Williams told reporters at the French Open, as she referred to the movie Black Panther. It’s kind of my way of being a superhero. Sure, noticing her fashion may seem superficial and redundant. But not in this context. Black women’s bodies and fashion are often harshly criticized in ways that white women don’t usually experience. Moreover, tennis is one of those games that is bound by a tradition of exclusion and uniformity. Williams blew all that up.

Here’s another way she crossed the old boundaries. Recall that Williams won the 2017 Australian Open while two months pregnant. Then remember that she almost died during childbirth. Then think of her comeback after the birth of Alexis Olympia. She would make four more major championship finals. She lost them all, that’s true, and none of them were a good match. But Williams was past her prime, with a child by her side and the business world beckoned. And her comeback from pregnancy led to an important rule change in women’s professional tennis allowing players to participate in tournaments up to three years postpartum based on their pre-pregnancy rankings.

Now Williams plans to end this phase of her life after her last game at the US Open, whether it’s a first-round loss or another against all odds: winning it all, at age 40, after barely stepped on the tour last year.

She doesn’t just walk away. She made that clear when she announced what she called her evolution, which included trying to have another child. Her efforts, she said, were at odds with continuing her tennis career, a fact she noted that male professional athletes don’t have to deal with. This seems to be the final stage of her career, but we should never be surprised by Williams. I wouldn’t be shocked if, perhaps with a second child or more in tow, she shows up on the professional tour again, even for just one more bite of the sport’s spotlight. If Serena Williams wants it, then do it. That much we know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/09/sports/tennis/serena-williams-retiring-tennis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos