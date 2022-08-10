Hockey Canada appoints Andrea Skinner as interim chairman





CALGARY Toronto attorney Andrea Skinner has been named interim chairman of the board of Hockey Canada. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization’s history. She will take over from Michael Brind’Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and government microscope for handling allegations of sexual assault against members of former junior men’s hockey teams. The federal government has frozen Hockey Canada’s funding until it meets a number of conditions, including a plan to change the culture. Hockey Canada has appointed Thomas Cromwell, a former Supreme Court judge of Canada, to review its board. The national governing body’s 13 provincial, regional and territorial associations have recommended Skinner to serve as interim chairman until the current board term expires in November, Hockey Canada said in a statement Tuesday. “Since 1914, Hockey Canada has been the organization Canadians trust to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences. Recent events have questioned that trust,” said Hockey Canada. “This is a major concern for the board of directors, who have worked diligently as volunteers since our election in November 2020 to help make our mission a reality. “Through the recent launch of Hockey Canada’s Action Plan, we are committed to, among other things, raising expectations for everyone involved in hockey and driving positive behavior from the grassroots to the national team level.” Skinner was first elected to the board in 2020. She played four years of women’s college hockey at Cornell. As a board, we listen to Canadians,” said Skinner. “We are working to make meaningful positive changes in the culture of hockey. “I sincerely believe that the organization is taking positive steps to bring about a meaningful change from the grassroots level to the high-performance national team.

