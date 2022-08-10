How did India’s top stars fare? Reputations that were improved, preserved or dented

At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, some of India’s top athletes witnessed their reputation. A few produced really impressive results, punching above their weight, while a few ended up disappointing.

Here’s a look at 15 top athletes from India and how they fared at the CWG 2022:

Sharat Kamali

Reputation: Improved

What a story! Sharath Kamal has always been successful at the Commonwealth Games, but winning three golds and one silver is a phenomenal achievement.

He was expected to do well in team and doubles, as he did in previous editions, but Sharath took it one step further. He won his first gold in singles since the 2006 Melbourne Games, beating England’s top division Liam Pitchford.

Sharath and Sreeja Akula, who won the national mixed doubles title earlier this year, teamed up for the Commonwealth Games and went all out to win gold. Sharath also won the top prize in the team event, while he and G Sathiyan took silver in the men’s doubles.

Lakshya Seno

Reputation: Improved

Despite being the top seeded, Lakshya Sen was not counted as a strong contender for gold prior to the games. A month prior to the CWG, he did not appear in any tournament. The last time he played on court before the Birmingham Games was against HS Prannoy at the Indonesia Open – where he lost the match in the opening round. There was also an injury to his shoulder right before the CWG.

But Sen, who is a bronze medalist at the World Championships, showed why he will soon be in the world class category. Against Malaysian Ng Tze Yong, Sen came from behind to win the gold in an intense battle – 19-21, 21-9, 21-16. Ng had beaten the gold and silver medalist of the World Championships – Loh Kean Yew and Kidambi Srikanth – en route to the final.

He won the opening game in the final, but Sen’s strong defense and his ability to hold the gap after taking the lead proved vital. The skills were always there and now he is gaining valuable experience performing under pressure.

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat celebrates with the Indian flag at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Reputation: Improved

If anyone needed a big performance at the CWG after the Tokyo Olympics, it was Vinesh Phogat. After making a second round exit in Tokyo, Phogat was suspended by Wrestling Federation of India for indiscipline. She had to fight through depression, concussion and elbow surgeries to get back on the big stage.

The CWG field for her category – 53 kg – was not strong, but Phogat still had three games to win in the Scandinavian system. And she did it in style, winning all three by pinning her opponents to earn her third consecutive CWG gold medal.

Nikhat Zareen

Reputation: Improved

Zareen competed in great form at the Birmingham Games. She was world champion in the 52kg division and had won gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial boxing tournament. This was a new weight class – 50kg – but that didn’t affect her performance in any way.

In her first fight, the referee had to stop the match because her opponent Helena Bagao Moz from Mozambique received a beating from Zareen. She won the next three matches (quarter, semi and final) by unanimous decisions 5-0. None of her opponents even came close to scaring her.

Amit Panghal

Reputation: Maintained

Expectations were high for Panghal at the 2020 Olympics, but he was eliminated in the pre-quarter finals. The disappointment in Tokyo lasted for months and Panghal admitted to being “broken”. He skipped the National and World Championships to focus on his game and made his comeback at the Thailand International, where he won silver.

Panghal’s big test post in Tokyo was the CWG 2022, and he was at his best in every game. He defeated all his opponents by unanimous decisions 5-0. Sure, the competition wasn’t the strongest, but the gold medal will give him a big boost as he prepares to impress at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Nitu Ganghas

Nitu Ghanghas poses with her gold medal in women’s 48kg boxing at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Reputation: Improved

Ghanghas, only 21, has started stuffing Mary Kom’s big boots. This was her Commonwealth Games debut and a chance to earn the first major medal of her career. She lived up to expectations by winning gold, but it’s her aggressive performances that really stood out.

Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland, the opponent in Ghanghas’ opening match, had to stop the match after getting one too many in her face. Ghanghas’ next fight against Canadian Priyanka Dhillon was stopped by the referee in the third round after the Indian dominated her with fierce punches.

Her final against the veteran Demie-Jade Resztan of England was expected to be tricky, but Ghanghas was once again relentless with her punches, winning the fight and the gold medal after a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Reputation: Maintained

Given the team, form and group, India was expected to reach the semi-finals. Anything less would have been a huge failure. They finished at the top of their group, ahead of England, beating South Africa to qualify for the final.

However, in the gold medal match, Australia gave them a good lesson in converting chances and defending within the circle. They didn’t concede a single penalty corner as Australia rode to their seventh CWG gold medal with a 7-0 win.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team

Reputation: Maintained

Savita Punia (R) celebrates Indian women’s hockey team after beating New Zealand in penalty shootout PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian women’s hockey team came to Birmingham after a grueling World Cup campaign where they finished ninth. The primary goal was to finish in the top two of their group and qualify for the semifinals. They did so with victories over Ghana, Wales and Canada while losing their game against England.

India lost the semi-final against Australia in a controversial shootout but overcame the heartbreak in the bronze medal match where they defeated New Zealand in the shootout thanks to the heroism of Savita Punia.

PV Sindhu

Reputation: Maintained

Sindhu entered the Commonwealth Games as the best seed and a strong contender for the gold medal. She made sure to leave Birmingham with a CWG gold medal in singles, which she had not won in the previous two editions.

Sindhu dropped only one match – against Jin Wei Goh in quarter-finals – en route her gold medal. The quarters, semi-finals and finals were tough matches, but Sindhu took the big moments to win.

Mirabai Chanu

Reputation: Maintained

The Olympic silver medalist didn’t hurt her reputation in Birmingham as she lifted 29kg more than her closest competitor to take home the gold in the 49kg event.

In the snatch category, her best effort was 88kg, a new Commonwealth and Games record. In the clean and jerk, her best was 113 kg, while the total of 201 kg was also the new Games record.

The next best were Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius with a total of 172 kg and Canada’s Hannah Kaminski with 171 kg. Those numbers perfectly reflect Mirabai’s dominance.

Murali Sreeshankar

Sreeshankar sails into the night sky of Birmingham and wins silver with a jump of 8.08 meters. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Reputation: Maintained

This season, Sreeshankar has consistently made 8m+ jumps, finishing above his Commonwealth Nations rivals (7th) in the World Championships.

In the final of the CWG, Sreeshankar struggled to touch the 8 meters in the first four jumps, pushing him out of the medal battle. But as he has done in the past, under pressure, he produced one good attempt to move up in the standings – 8.08m, the same as Bahamas leader Laquan Nairn. He missed gold in the countdown (Nairn’s second best was better than Sreeshankar’s).

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Reputation: Maintained

Olympic silver medalist Dahiya was so far ahead of his competitors that he didn’t even need a full six minutes in one of his matches when he took gold.

He started his campaign with a quarter-final match against New Zealand’s Suraj Singh and won via technical superiority 10-0 in just one minute and 14 seconds. He defeated Pakistani Ali Asad 14-4 in just over three minutes and 17 seconds to enter the final.

Dahiya again won the final by technical superiority against Nigerian Ebikewenimo Welson. The match was over in two minutes and 16 seconds.

Bajrang Punic

Reputation: Maintained

Like Dahiya, Bajrang Punia was a favorite to win the top prize and like Dahiya, he didn’t face much competition at CWG 2022.

He reached the semi-finals by pinning both of his opponents in the previous rounds. Against England’s George Ramm, Punia took a technical superiority victory 10-0 in just 90 seconds. In the final, Lachlan McNeil tried his best not to regain Punia’s healthy lead in six minutes. Punia won the gold after securing the most points 9-2.

Manika Batra

Manika Batra in action at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Reputation: dented

Batra was the breakthrough star at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, winning four medals, including a gold in women’s singles. Four years later, despite a good showing from the table tennis team, Batra failed to win even a single medal.

2 Related

She lost quarterfinals in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. In a crucial quarter-final of the women’s team, Batra lost both of her singles matches when India was defeated by Singapore.

The off-court controversies surrounding her and the table tennis association certainly didn’t help in preparing for the Games.

Lovlina Borgohain

Reputation: dented

The Olympic bronze medalist wanted to make amends after failing to win a medal at the World Championships. She started strong and won her round of 16 fight, but suffered a shocking loss in the quarter-finals to eventual Welsh gold medalist Rosie Eccles.

However, she is not too worried about the loss, because the weight category – 70 kg – will not appear at the 2024 Games in Paris. “That’s why CWG wasn’t that important to me, as my main target is Paris and this wasn’t an Olympic weight category. It wouldn’t have helped me much in the bigger scheme of things,” Lovlina told media after her loss.