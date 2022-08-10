Sports
Ganguly slammed mercilessly for tweet about Indian cricket team’s CWG loss | Cricket
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s recent tweet about India’s women’s cricket team’s heartbreaking defeat in the 2022 Commonwealth Games final was not well received by cricket fans. After 162 against mighty Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket site in Birmingham on Sunday, the side led by Harmanpreet Kaur came up nine runs short and had to be content with the silver medal. After the final, Ganguly tweeted about the final and the team’s performance in the final, but fans mercilessly slammed the former India skipper.
Ganguly had congratulated the Indian team on winning silver but believed they would be disappointed with the defeat as they were in a winning position in the match. Congratulations to the Indian women’s team for winning silver..But they will go home disappointed as it was their match [email protected], he had tweeted.
However, Twitter disapproved of the tweet and rather criticized Ganguly, calling him the biggest disappointment, while others called his tweet ironic.
Here’s How Twitter Reacted
Speaking of the final, Renuka Singh gave India another good start with Allysa Healy’s early wicket before Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning snagged a 74-run tie to reinvigorate Australia. However, India bounced back with some excellent fielding and a vigorous attempt to limit Australia to 161 for 8 in 20 overs.
In response, India lost both openers – Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma – within the first three overs, but a brave 96-run partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet put India on the brink of victory. The skipper had set the game perfectly with her 43-ball 65 for the remaining batters to complete the chase. But India lost their last five wickets for just 13 runs as the team fell nine runs behind goal.
