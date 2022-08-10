With ESPN Out, Here’s How Your College Football TV Routine Will Change With Big Ten’s Brewing Media Deal





It looks like the Big Ten is about to finalize its new media rights deal. And according to Sports Business JournalESPN will not be a part of it. SBJ reported Tuesday morning that ESPN has withdrawn from the negotiations. Without ESPN involvement, the Big Tens deal is expected to involve three entities: Fox, CBS and NBC. Fox, which has a 60% stake in the Big Ten Network, would be the primary rights holder of the conference with CBS and NBC also part of the agreement. It would represent a major shift in the media landscape, as ESPN’s first deal with the Big Ten dates back to 1982. In addition, ABC first released Big Ten games in 1966. With ESPN out of the equation, a Big Ten Saturday might look like this: an afternoon game on Fox, a 3:30 p.m. game on CBS, and a primetime game on NBC. According to SBJ, Big Ten games would also air on FS1 and the Big Ten Network with Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, also in the mix. Additionally, according to The Athletica streaming package from Amazon or Apple could also be part of the deal. The long-negotiated deal, reportedly worth more than $1 billion, could be reached by the end of this week or next week, according to SBJ. Big Tens’ current media rights deal expires in 2023. According to multiple reports, The Big Ten is nearing completion of its new media rights deal. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) A lifeline for the Big 12 and/or Pac-12? If ESPN does indeed participate in the Big Ten negotiations, a significant portion of the network inventory will pass. To fill that void, ESPN could turn to the Big 12 and Pac-12. Both conferences lost key members in reshuffles with Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Without those members, especially in the case of Pac-12s, those conferences’ media rights aren’t nearly as lucrative as they once were. Still, this should be seen as a positive development for the Pac-12, which started its media rights negotiation window early last month (the Big 12s deal expires in 2025). ESPN wants live sports to be broadcast, especially in the late hours. The Pac-12, if it stayed together, could certainly provide that with its remaining members. Story continues With this deal, The Big Ten is turning the market upside down. Thoughts on the CFP, Notre Dame and more A few more thoughts: ESPN is the sole holder of the SEC’s rights, and losing the Big Ten could provide further incentive to get Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC before 2025. You also wonder if ESPN would have an interest in pulling some strings to accelerate some sort of acceleration. of merger or partnership between the Pac-12 and ACC.

Would ESPN want to make deals with the Big 12 and Pac-12, or would some of the remaining Pac-12 teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah make more sense in an expanded Big 12? I’m not sure if that would make the deal significantly more lucrative, but just having to bid for one conference is cheaper than two.

How will this affect the TV deal for the College Football Playoff? If the CFP expands, could we be moving towards a format similar to the NFL playoffs with games played across multiple networks, where the national title game rotates annually between networks, such as the Super Bowl? The current CFP contract expires in 2026.

Does NBC’s involvement affect Notre Dame in any way? We all know that the Big Ten would like to add Notre Dame, which has long maintained its independence. Will the fact that the Big Ten is now expanding to the west coast make Irish buyers more attractive to attend the conference?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/heres-how-your-college-football-tv-routine-will-change-with-big-tens-reported-brewing-media-deal-025521582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos