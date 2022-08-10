Serena Williams Retires as Tennis Icon and One of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Serena Williams after winning her first round match at the 2019 French Open. Adam Pretty/Getty Images



Serena Williams first acknowledged her retirement from tennis on Tuesday, saying in a poignant tone: as-told-to-cover story in Fashion that she had made the difficult decision to give her family her full attention.

Believe me, I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair, wrote Williams, who didn’t specify exactly when she’ll hang up her racket but is set to play in the US Open, which starts on August 29. If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be out there playing and winning while my wife did the physical work to expand our family.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, expressed some frustration that she was unable to live up to her claim as the greatest tennis of all time by surpassing Margaret Courts’ record of 24 major titles. But she can take solace in the fact that she has financially changed the game for female athletes.

Williams, who turns 41 next month, has earned $94.6 million in prize money on the WTA Tour, more than double the second-best figure, the $42.3 million posted by her sister Venus. She has been even more successful out of court, earning more than $340 million (before taxes and brokerage fees) from endorsements, appearances and other business endeavors, according to Forbes estimates. In May, she landed at number 31 in Forbes annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes at $45.3 million, almost all thanks to endorsements, despite being sidelined for ten months due to injuries.

Williams has more than a dozen business partners, and while her playing schedule has dwindled, with no more than eight tournaments in a year since 2015, she has remained an inescapable presence on television screens, appearing in two separate Super Bowl commercials this year, for Michelob Ultra and Tonal. That helped her land a spot on Forbes list of America’s richest self-made women, at number 90 with an estimated net worth of $260 million. Maria Sharapova (No. 97, $220 million) is the only other athlete on the list.

Advertisers have not always given her. For example, Sharapova surpassed her off the field for 11 years in a row, even as Williams piled up Grand Slams. But a late career revival helped Williams end that streak in 2016, and there’s no arguing with her longevity. When Sharapova retired in 2020 at age 32, she had earned approximately $290 million out of court, more than $50 million behind Williams’ total career. Williams’ marketing success has paved the way for a new generation in women’s sports, including fellow tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who ranked 19th among this year’s highest-paid athletes with $59.2 million, including $58 million off the court, a record for a female athlete.

Many of Williams’ recommendations will likely continue until she retires, just as Sharapova has continued to promote Nike, Evian and Porsche. But her focus is more and more on investing, mainly through Serena Ventures. The company, which she formally announced in 2019 and focuses on early-stage businesses, has investments in more than 60 startups and announced in March that it had raised an inaugural $111 million fund. Williams wrote in her Fashion essay that the company had funded 16 unicorns and noted that 78% of the companies in its portfolio were founded by women and people of color.

She has a lot more to keep her busy after leaving tennis, including a board seat with SurveyMonkey’s parent, Momentive, and a board advisor at NFT firm Sorare. Her first children’s book is due out next month, and she’s expanding her sports assets by investing in NWSL expansion club Angel City FC in 2020 after buying a small stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2009.

Williams, who won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter Olympia, made it clear in her essay that she wanted to focus on her family, writing that she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, were trying to have another child. .

I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete, she wrote. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.

The tennis world will mourn her departure, but she left an indelible impression.