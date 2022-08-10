Utah States Running Backs Ready To Carry The Load For The 2022 Season

Utah State football held its eleventh fall camp practice Tuesday morning, and the Aggie running backs are eager to carry a big charge for the offense this fall as it returns one starter to go along with three more letter winners.

“The running backs have done well this camp so far, but we still have a long way to go,” said sophomore running backs coach Chuckie Keeton . “It’s definitely good to have Calvin (Tyler Jr.) back as a returning starter and the whole group is just building to get better every day. Those reps from last year will be helpful for what they’re going to accomplish this year. continue to narrow our focus on what we need to improve.”

Utah State returns this fall as one of the top Mountain West running backs in Tyler, starting 11 of the 12 games he played during his first season with the program. In 2021, Tyler rushed for 884 yards on 196 carries (4.5 ypc/73.7 ypg) and seven touchdowns to lead the team in every category, adding 11 receptions for 50 yards (4.6 ypr) when he closed the year with 934 all-purpose yards. Tyler also had four 100-yard rushing games during the season, including a career-high 132 yards on 19 carries with a career-high two touchdowns at Air Force, and 120 yards on a career-high 26 carries, including one touchdown, against Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

“Fall camp was great for the running backs and we did well with another year in this offense and more experience,” Tyler said. “It’s expected that we all play a bigger role and perform when we come into the game. We just want to come in and do the job and make the team better.”

Other letter winners who return here are seniors Cooper Jones and Macon Pilot and junior John Gentry . Gentry played in 19 games during his first two seasons with USU, winning 235 yards on 66 attempts (3.6 ypc) last season. Makakona played in 17 games in his two seasons with the program, running for 101 yards on 42 attempts (2.4 ypc) last season. And Jones played in special teams in nine games during his first two years at USU, but has no offensive stats.

Along with the four players mentioned above, Utah State also added three newcomers to the group with a four-year transfer in Jordan Wilmore (Inglewood, California/Lawndale HS/Fresno State), a junior college transfer in sophomore year Bailee Davenport (Spring, Texas/Spring HS/Kilgore JC) and a freshman in Robert Briggs (Bellville, Texas/Bellville HS).

“What has impressed me the most so far is the way the offense and defense compete against each other. We are more intense than ever and we are very competitive. I like the energy. We are ready to compete every day,” Tyler added.

All fall camp practices are closed to the public. Fans are invited to watch Utah State’s final scrimmage on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m., as part of the annual Family Football Fun Day held at Merlin Olsen Field in Maverik Stadium.

Utah State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, when Connecticut is held at 2 p.m., in a game broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. USU then plays in Alabama on Saturday, September 3, and hosts Weber State on Saturday, September 10, before MW starts playing at home against UNLV on Saturday, September 24, in a game that airs on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m.

