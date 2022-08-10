Sports
Utah States Running Backs Ready To Carry The Load For The 2022 Season
american football
8/9/2022 1:54:00 PM
“The running backs have done well this camp so far, but we still have a long way to go,” said sophomore running backs coach Chuckie Keeton. “It’s definitely good to have Calvin (Tyler Jr.) back as a returning starter and the whole group is just building to get better every day. Those reps from last year will be helpful for what they’re going to accomplish this year. continue to narrow our focus on what we need to improve.”
Utah State returns this fall as one of the top Mountain West running backs in Tyler, starting 11 of the 12 games he played during his first season with the program. In 2021, Tyler rushed for 884 yards on 196 carries (4.5 ypc/73.7 ypg) and seven touchdowns to lead the team in every category, adding 11 receptions for 50 yards (4.6 ypr) when he closed the year with 934 all-purpose yards. Tyler also had four 100-yard rushing games during the season, including a career-high 132 yards on 19 carries with a career-high two touchdowns at Air Force, and 120 yards on a career-high 26 carries, including one touchdown, against Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
“Fall camp was great for the running backs and we did well with another year in this offense and more experience,” Tyler said. “It’s expected that we all play a bigger role and perform when we come into the game. We just want to come in and do the job and make the team better.”
Other letter winners who return here are seniors Cooper Jones and Macon Pilotand junior John Gentry. Gentry played in 19 games during his first two seasons with USU, winning 235 yards on 66 attempts (3.6 ypc) last season. Makakona played in 17 games in his two seasons with the program, running for 101 yards on 42 attempts (2.4 ypc) last season. And Jones played in special teams in nine games during his first two years at USU, but has no offensive stats.
Along with the four players mentioned above, Utah State also added three newcomers to the group with a four-year transfer in Jordan Wilmore (Inglewood, California/Lawndale HS/Fresno State), a junior college transfer in sophomore year Bailee Davenport (Spring, Texas/Spring HS/Kilgore JC) and a freshman in Robert Briggs (Bellville, Texas/Bellville HS).
“What has impressed me the most so far is the way the offense and defense compete against each other. We are more intense than ever and we are very competitive. I like the energy. We are ready to compete every day,” Tyler added.
All fall camp practices are closed to the public. Fans are invited to watch Utah State’s final scrimmage on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m., as part of the annual Family Football Fun Day held at Merlin Olsen Field in Maverik Stadium.
Utah State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, when Connecticut is held at 2 p.m., in a game broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. USU then plays in Alabama on Saturday, September 3, and hosts Weber State on Saturday, September 10, before MW starts playing at home against UNLV on Saturday, September 24, in a game that airs on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m.
For information on Aggie football tickets, fans can contact the USU Athletics ticket office by telephone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during normal business hours. Fans can also purchase their tickets in person at the USU Ticket office within the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or online by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com.
Fans can follow the Aggie football schedule at twitter.com/USUFootball or on Facebook at Utah State Football, as well as on Instagram at instagram.com/USUFootball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletics program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.
Sources
2/ https://utahstateaggies.com/news/2022/8/9/football-utah-states-running-backs-ready-to-carry-the-load-during-2022-season.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Trump faces major criminal investigations as he eyes 2024 presidential race August 10, 2022
- Dress for success with MS August 10, 2022
- Reddit says leak of US-UK trade documents linked to Russia August 10, 2022
- Biden signed the NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden August 10, 2022
- ‘They even broke into my safe’: Trump responds to search of his Mar-a-Lago home August 10, 2022