Cricket-Boult fired from New Zealand contract to spend more time at home | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





(Reuters) World-class fast bowler Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) at his own request on Wednesday, allowing him to spend less time traveling and more time at home with his family. The 33-year-old, who has played 70 tests and 137 limited overs internationals since 2011, will continue to play for his country but have a significantly smaller role, NZC said. This was a very difficult decision for me. playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I am so proud of all I have been able to achieve, Boult said in an NZC statement. Ultimately, this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable putting it first and preparing for life after cricket. Boult and Tim Southee have been one of the most feared strike partnerships in international cricket for the past decade, helping New Zealand to the inaugural World Test title and final of the last two 50-overs World Cups last year. The fast left arm has taken 317 test wickets, 169 in ODIs and another 62 in T20s. Boult will make himself available for domestic competitions, NZC said, having accepted that his decision would have an impact on his international career. I still have a great desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to perform at an international level, added Boult. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of being selected. While top cricketers have always spent a lot of time away from home, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in longer stints in more difficult conditions in recent years. We respect Trent’s position, said NZC chief executive David White. He has been completely honest and candid with us about his reasoning and while he was sad to lose him as a fully contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

