New Alternative Arizona State Uniform Criticized





A new alternative kit for the Arizona state soccer team has failed to convince fans after it debuted on social media recently. @ASU_Uniformity, an account that tracks ASU’s uniforms, recently revealed the look on social media and it was quickly picked up by several other accounts. The uniform consists of brown trousers and a brown sweater with gold letters and numbers. More:Pac-12 Conference Expansion, Rescheduling Live Updates, Rumors, Speculation, Reports More:ASU’s Michael Crow slammed for 2019 Pac-12 comments amid college conference rescheduling The new look generally didn’t get the most positive reactions on social media: What do you think of the look? More stories about ASU football uniforms: ASU soccer uniform combo for match vs. Arizona draws rave reviews

A 'father and son' relationship: how Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo got on track Arizona State football new alternative uniform for 2022 slammed: 'Horrible', 'abomination' ASU legend Mike Bercovici takes on a bigger role on the staff of Kingsbury's Arizona Cardinals Arizona Diamondbacks Relegate Jose Herrera, Reshuffle Catchers Arizona Cardinals Notebook: Cornerback Remains An Intriguing Position To Watch Preseason

