Andrew Connolly joins women’s tennis staff
“I am very excited to welcome Andrew to our Roadrunner family,” said Kroll. “He brings a range of strengths with him; strong playing ability, solid coaching experience and a real commitment to excellence. Andrew will be a great fit for our program and I look forward to all he will contribute in the years to come.”
Connolly is coming to the Alamo City from Wingate, where he was a graduate assistant from 2020-22. During his time with the Bulldogs, the men’s team finished 26-12 and the women’s 32-10, making an NCAA Tournament appearance in each of the four seasons of play. Wingate also dominated in South Atlantic Conference action during Connolly’s two seasons as a staff, winning three regular-season conference championships and the 2021 Women’s SAC Tournament title.
Under the tutelage of Connolly, the men reached the 20th in 2022 and the 12th in 2021. The women were also a top 15 program in the country during Connolly’s time, reaching 11 and 12 in the national polls in 2022 and ’21 respectively.
Prior to Wingate, Connolly was an assistant women’s coach at Christopher Newport University for one season. During the shortened 2019-20 campaign, Christopher Newport was number 25 in the ITA team rankings, finishing number 31. In the 2019 season, Ranta-aho and Reed made history as the first tandem ever to achieve a national doubles ranking of number 18 in the final poll of the season. In addition, Ranta-aho was ranked number 46 in the country in 2019 according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) singles ranking.
Before starting his coaching career, Connolly graduated from NAIA’s national powerhouse Keizer University in 2019. While at Keizer, Connolly helped the Seahawks to three consecutive Sun Conference Championships from 2017-2019 and a No. 2 NAIA national ranking in 2018. During his time there, the Seahawks advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA National Championships in 2017 and the final in 2018.
